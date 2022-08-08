It was a deadly weekend on North Texas roads.

Man killed in a fiery crash in east Dallas

A man is dead from a fiery crash in east Dallas over the weekend. The victim was driving on East Grand Avenue near Tenison Park when he veered over a curb and crashed into a tree and a light pole.

His car burst into flames and the unidentified driver was killed at the scene. Police have not determined why he lost control.

Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in southwest Arlington

Arlington police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who left a woman to die on I-20 near Highway 287 on Sunday.

Reports say the victim was trying to cross the interstate in southwest Arlington when she was struck by the hit-and-run driver. Other vehicles also hit her but police believe she was already dead by then.

The west-bound side of 20 was closed for about three hours for the clean-up and investigation.

Child, two adults killed in a wrong-way crash in Seagoville

A child and two adults are dead in a wrong-way crash in Seagoville where police have charged the wrong-way driver who is suspected of being drunk.

Sunday morning, Crandall police found a pick-up going the wrong way on Highway 175. When they tried to stop him, he started going even faster, crossing into Seagoville where he slammed head-on into a car, killing a woman, her daughter and a grandchild.

The pickup truck driver is in the hospital. Police got a warrant to have his blood alcohol level checked but the results have not been released.

Roanoke man killed in Southlake motorcycle crash

A Roanoke man has been identified as the motorcycle rider killed in a high speed crash in Southlake over the weekend.

Southlake police say Terran Brady was going fast when he entered the intersection at Kimball Avenue and Southlake Boulevard slamming into an SUV.

Paramedics did CPR all the way to Baylor Grapevine but they could not save his life. A female passenger in the SUV was seriously hurt and her injuries are considered potentially life-threatening.

