Slightly cooler today for DFW, a better chance of scattered storms this week

An upper level area of low pressure now in Arkansas will propagate southwest over the next 72 hours. This upper level low combined with daytime heating will promote isolated showers and storms mainly east and north of DFW today and anywhere across north Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It's the best rain chance we've had in quite some time. Although a lot of you won't see a drop, some of you could see some very heavy downpours, isolated flash flooding, gusty wind and dangerous lightning. The peak time for this to occur will be during the afternoon and early evening hours. Storms wane after sunset. I hope you see some rain. It's now been 65 consecutive days with no measurable rain at DFW. I hope this streak ends.

We did end the consecutive triple digit streak on Saturday when we only hit 99°. One streak down, one streak to go!

Photo credit National Weather Service - Fort Worth

After Wednesday, showers and storms become few and far between on Thursday and vanish completely Friday through the weekend.

It'll still be hot today, with temperatures near 100°. Slightly cooler tomorrow through Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. We're back near 100 by the weekend as we dry out completely.

*Yest Rain: 0.00; *Yest High: 100; Low: 80

*Today’s Averages: High: 97; Low: 77

*Record high: 107 (1988); Record low: 60 (1989)

*August rain: 0.00”; August deficit: 0.41"

*2022 Rain: 12.41”; 2022 deficit: 10.37"

*Sunrise: 6:47am; Sunset: 8:20pm

Today: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated afternoon and early evening showers and storms. High: 100. Wind: South 5-10 mph.



Tonight: A few clouds, warm and muggy. Low: Near 80. Wind: South 5-10 mph.



Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, not as hot. Scattered showers and storms. Ending by sunset. Threats: Gusty wind and lightning. High: Mid 90s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Scattered showers and storms. Ending by sunset. Threats: Gusty wind and lightning. High: Mid 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. An isolated shower or storm. High: Upper 90s.

Friday- Weekend: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: Near 100.

