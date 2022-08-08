ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Slightly cooler today for DFW, a better chance of scattered storms this week

By Dan Brounoff
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=186jJu_0h8tfPFq00

An upper level area of low pressure now in Arkansas will propagate southwest over the next 72 hours. This upper level low combined with daytime heating will promote isolated showers and storms mainly east and north of DFW today and anywhere across north Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It's the best rain chance we've had in quite some time. Although a lot of you won't see a drop, some of you could see some very heavy downpours, isolated flash flooding, gusty wind and dangerous lightning. The peak time for this to occur will be during the afternoon and early evening hours. Storms wane after sunset. I hope you see some rain. It's now been 65 consecutive days with no measurable rain at DFW. I hope this streak ends.

We did end the consecutive triple digit streak on Saturday when we only hit 99°. One streak down, one streak to go!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aFIXA_0h8tfPFq00
Photo credit National Weather Service - Fort Worth

After Wednesday, showers and storms become few and far between on Thursday and vanish completely Friday through the weekend.

It'll still be hot today, with temperatures near 100°. Slightly cooler tomorrow through Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. We're back near 100 by the weekend as we dry out completely.

*Yest Rain: 0.00; *Yest High: 100; Low: 80
*Today’s Averages: High: 97; Low: 77
*Record high: 107 (1988); Record low: 60 (1989)

*August rain: 0.00”; August deficit: 0.41"
*2022 Rain: 12.41”; 2022 deficit: 10.37"
*Sunrise: 6:47am; Sunset: 8:20pm

Today: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated afternoon and early evening showers and storms. High: 100. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A few clouds, warm and muggy. Low: Near 80. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, not as hot. Scattered showers and storms. Ending by sunset. Threats: Gusty wind and lightning. High: Mid 90s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Scattered showers and storms. Ending by sunset. Threats: Gusty wind and lightning. High: Mid 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. An isolated shower or storm. High: Upper 90s.

Friday- Weekend: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: Near 100.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Another flood threat tomorrow

Thunderstorms that rolled through SE Texas got rowdy on Wednesday night! Several spots saw 2-3″ of rainfall, in addition to wind gusts up to 58mph! These storms brought down temperatures which means we’ll stay in the 70s through the evening. Expect clearing skies tonight with warm and muggy conditions during the overnight hours.
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

Massive landspout filmed as it whirls across field

The video showed a whirlwind of dust as a man in awe filmed the spectacle. The landspout was one of several to strike Texas on Monday evening, and although landspouts are different from tornadoes, they can still cause damage. As scattered storms moved across the Panhandle of Texas on Monday...
DUMAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Sunset, TX
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Better Chance#North Texas
KRQE News 13

Lightning show tonight with locally heavy rain

What a show this evening! Storms continue slowly moving into the ABQ metro area packing frequent lightning, heavy rain, and flash flooding closer to the Jemez. The city of Bernalillo is seeing some of the heaviest rain currently. Earlier, we saw isolated burn scar flash flooding over the Calf Canyon fire. Some changes are in store as we head into the week. A backdoor cold front is now slowly sliding into northeast NM overnight, keeping the showers/storms alive. So conditions will be warm and muggy overnight. Monday will see widespread storms across northern NM with more mountain flooding. Temperatures will also trend cooler due to all the moisture and cloudcover. The RGV will pick up late afternoon/evening storms close to rush hour.
BERNALILLO, NM
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-10 14:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-10 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Ellis The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Ellis County in north central Texas * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 204 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Waxahachie, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Waxahachie, Ennis, Midlothian, Red Oak, Palmer, Italy, Oak Leaf, Maypearl, Bardwell, Garrett and Pecan Hill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!

The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
TEXAS STATE
boatlyfe.com

Best Beaches Near Dallas

Dallas beaches offer the best sun, sand, and water in the Lone Star State. Every Texan beach has something unique to offer. Whether you’re looking for a spot for your staycation or your vacation, you should consider these top beaches near Dallas:. Lynn Creek Park. Collin Park. Tickey Creek...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

When is the average last 100-degree day of the year in DFW?

Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How to Save Your Stressed-Out Trees During the Texas Drought

With over 99% of Texas under drought conditions, it is a challenge to conserve the resource and keep landscaping, like trees, healthy at the same time. "We are starting to see widespread drought stress in trees across the state," Texas A&M Forest Service Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke said in a news release. He also made the observation that some trees have begun to die due to this stress.
TEXAS STATE
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy