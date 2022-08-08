Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
39 homes damaged, 4 destroyed in Evansville explosion
Multiple agencies are currently working through the aftermath of a massive explosion that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Central Dispatch says the first call reporting the explosion came in around 12:58 p.m. on Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of North Weinbach Avenue and Bellaire Avenue. Officials say...
14news.com
Free lunches for all EVSC students coming to an end
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies child involved in deadly accident on SR 66. Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies child involved in deadly accident on SR 66. Kimsey Lane to close for I-69 Ohio River Crossing Section 1 construction. Updated: 10 hours ago. Kimsey Lane to close for I-69...
3 victims dead after Weinbach home explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three people are dead after an explosion destroyed a home in the 1000 block of N Weinbach in Evansville. The coroner’s office confirmed this afternoon that three victims passed due to the explosion. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the entire surrounding area is shut down. EPD reports that N. […]
14news.com
Officials: 3 people dead, 39 homes damaged after house explosion in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities confirm that three people are dead following a house explosion that occurred in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon. It happened near the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue. Officials say the call originally came in just before 1 p.m. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says three...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
evansvilleliving.com
Hanging up the Badge
Sheriff Dave Wedding’s 42-year career at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will conclude at the end of this year, closing the book on a historic chapter as the longest-tenured member in the agency’s history. Starting as a jail officer in 1981, Wedding’s no-nonsense attitude helped catapult him...
14news.com
Parents and officials encourage school zone safety
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With school back in session for many children, some parents of Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation students said they are worried about drivers speeding through school zones. “Please slow down because you never know what may happen,” said mother of three, Yolanda Broshears. “It might be...
4-year-old killed after wandering onto freeway while parents slept
A tragedy occurred on an Indiana Freeway during the early morning hours Monday, as 4-year-old Braxton Freeze of Princeton, Ind., wandered on to the roadway.
Heavy police presence expected at former Henderson school
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson State Police Department reassures to not be concerned if you see heavy police presence at the former Jefferson Elementary School on S. Green Street in the coming days. Officers say the department will be conducting training at the school for the next two weeks. During this time, you might […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Crews respond to Evansville structure fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 5700 block of Westbrook Court. We have a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.
14news.com
Police: Nonverbal child found alone in Evansville store, mother arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mother is facing charges after officers say her child was found alone at a grocery store. Officers were called to Grocery Outlet at 1200 North Fulton Avenue Tuesday night for a child running around the store with no parent. Authorities say the six-year-old was...
3 Indiana residents killed after house explodes in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Three people were killed Wednesday after a house explosion in Evansville, Indiana, authorities said. The explosion was reported at 12:58 p.m. CDT, the Evansville Courier & Press reported. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office confirmed the deaths, according to the newspaper. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly...
Brad Byrd InDEPTH: The Red Cross response to the Weinbach explosion
The disaster on North Weinbach is now under the harsh light provided by generators at this hour. This is an old established neighborhood in Evansville, filled with homes and small businesses. Much of it tonight, is gone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vincennespbs.org
Local hospital addresses nursing shortage
A local hospital is taking steps to address a national issue. You may remember, first city news first told you last week Good Samaritan Hospital is getting part of Knox County’s share of READI money. That stands for regional economic acceleration development initiative. Today, first city news spoke with...
14news.com
Jefferson Elementary opens Wednesday for first day of class
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s almost time for Henderson County students to head back to school. Wednesday is their first day. Students will be getting to know the new Jefferson Elementary. It can support 400 students with 18 classrooms. There’s a tornado shelter, a music room equipped with instruments,...
First day of school pushed back in Daviess County, Ky.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Public Schools in Kentucky says a software issue is the reason why they are pushing back the start date for the first day of school. All Daviess County Public Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11. An official with the Owensboro Public Schools tells […]
14news.com
Evansville doctor offers tips for getting students on back-to-school sleep schedules
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As kids transition from summer break to the new school year, many students are beginning to wake up earlier than they have been over the last few months. But are your students getting enough sleep?. Adjusting your sleep schedule for school is important, according to Dr....
Owensboro Catholic Schools adjust for bus issue
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Although many Daviess County students won’t be starting their first day of school tomorrow, some around the area will be. Admission Coordinator Jenny Glenn with Owensboro Catholic Schools tells us classes will still start Wednesday, August 9. Due to the software issue involving the buses in the county, OCS parents will […]
14news.com
DCPS delays start date due to major software issue
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Public School District say their schools will no longer start on Wednesday, but instead will begin on Friday. School officials say the delay is due to a major software issue that has disrupted securing their afternoon bus routes. On Wednesday...
vincennespbs.org
Local man becomes a firefighter
Two new firemen joined the Vincennes city fire department. Jeremy Trowbridge was sworn in by Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday nights board of works meeting. Trowbridge grew up in Washington and said he always wanted to help his community. He now lives in Bicknell with his family who attended the...
14news.com
Crews respond to rekindled house fire on Browning Rd.
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Fire officials tell us a house rekindled around 3:30 Tuesday morning. It’s on Browning Road in northern Vanderburgh County. It’s the same house crews responded to Monday night. Dispatch called it a second alarm house fire. Several departments were called to the scene,...
Comments / 0