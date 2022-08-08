ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteo, NC

thecoastlandtimes.com

Gig Line: Folks are thinking about YOU!

Good news! Because of the kindness and willingness to help our soldiers and veterans, the Dare County Veterans Advisory Council has collected at total of 87 used cell phones and three used tablets thus far to donate to the cellphonesforsoldiers.com campaign. Yippee!. If you read Gig Line often, you’ve probably...
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Final Hatteras Hootenanny of the season set for Thursday

The last Summer Full Moon Hootenanny of the season in Hatteras village is set for Aug. 11, 2022 from 7 to 9 p.m. Featured vocalist is Mary Joy McDaniel. The event is held on the lawn at the community center next to the Dare County Library. Bring a chair and...
HATTERAS, NC
Manteo, NC
Dare County, NC
Kitty Hawk, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Two Town of Kitty Hawk employees honored for service

Kitty Hawk Town Council opened its August 1 regular session meeting with longevity plaque presentations to two employees. Administrative zoning tech Phyllis Carter was honored for completing five years of service and office assistant/receptionist Sandy Myers was recognized for passing the 20 year mark. Action items for the night included...
KITTY HAWK, NC
coastalreview.org

Coast Guard Station Elizabeth City set to mark 82nd year

United States Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City is celebrating its 82nd birthday Monday, just weeks after the Coast Guard’s 232-year anniversary Aug. 4. Now the Coast Guard’s largest aviation facility and biggest employer in the area, the base on the south side of Elizabeth City covers some 800 acres, a far cry from the original 249 acres when it first began operations Aug. 15, 1940.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
obxtoday.com

Evans Building demolition set to begin this week in Manteo

According to a Sunday evening update from the Town of Manteo, East Coast Demolition will be delivering machinery to the former Evans Building located at 100 Old Tom Avenue for the purposes of demolishing the building on Monday, August 8th. For those not familiar with the building, it is located...
MANTEO, NC
Orville Wright
Franklin D. Roosevelt
thecoastlandtimes.com

Lifeguards keep fit with fun competitions

Led by their captain, Chad Motz, Nags Head Ocean Rescue captured first place for small towns during the Southeast Regional Lifeguarding Championships held in Virginia Beach July 13. He was pleased with his team’s outing that evening and said, in general, Nags Head typically excels in competitions. This one included...
NAGS HEAD, NC
obxtoday.com

Kitty Hawk Town Council to hold special meeting August 10

There will be a special meeting of the Kitty Hawk Town Council on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 9 a.m. The meeting will take place at the Town Hall located at 101 Veterans Memorial Dr. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the due diligence phase for the property...
KITTY HAWK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Board approves funds for imminent and countywide TNR program

The Dare County Board of Commissioners (BOC) approved funds to conduct a countywide trap-neuter-release (TNR) program over the next few months, as an initiative to help keep the local cat population manageable for years to come. Per the initiative, (which was approved at the August 1 meeting), Dare County will...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Irene Estelle Whidbee Midgett

Irene Estelle Whidbee Midgett

Salvo, NC – Irene Estelle Whidbee Midgett, 88, of Salvo, NC died Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Melvina Gray Whidbee and William Edward Whidbee. Irene was born, lived, and spent most of her adult life at the Salvo...
SALVO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Final week of summer reading events set at Dare library branches

Dare County Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities” is coming to a close this coming week. All summer long, this free program has attracted hundreds of children to library programs and, more importantly, kept them reading while they are out of school for the summer.
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Opioid epidemic funding of $3.4 million coming to Dare County

Over the next 18 years, Dare County will receive a total of $3,433,424 of opioid settlement funding. On Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, Dare County Health and Human Services director Sheila Davies addressed the county’s Board of Commissioners about programming that will use that funding. In July 2021, a $26...
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Dare County steps up to help deal with feral cats

On Monday, August 1, 2022, Dare commissioners were told the feral cat population in the county is about to explode. Because of that impending explosive increase, Outer Banks SPCA president Laurie Amatucci asked for an emergency measure to launch a campaign to trap, neuter and release up to 1,000 feral cats.
DARE COUNTY, NC
Weekly Devotion – John 18:32

Weekly Devotion – John 18:32

John 18:32, “This took place to fulfill what Jesus had said about the kind of death he was going to die.”. These Jewish leaders have already decided Jesus was guilty, and that he deserved the death penalty. But they had a problem, under Roman rule they were not allowed to put anyone to death. That is why they bring Jesus to Pilate, so that he can pronounce and carry out the death sentence. And this would fulfill what Jesus had said about himself.
BELHAVEN, NC
Robert Morgan

Robert Morgan

Robert Laverne Morgan, 66, of Elizabeth City, died August 6, 2022 at Sentara Leigh Hospital. Robert was born in Pasquotank County on October 25, 1955 to Ethel Cox Reeder and the late Robert Martin Morgan. He was also survived by his stepparents Louie Reeder and wife Claudia. Survivors include brothers...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Helen Clements

Helen Clements

Helen Clements, 101, of Gloucester, Va., died August 4, 2022. Helen was born on July 26, 1921 in Baltimore, Md. to the late William and Christine Hall. She was predeceased by husband Irvin Clements, her parents, siblings Paul W. Hall and Virginia Shultheis, daughter-in-law Brenda A. Clements and sons-in-law Buddy Ewell and Lynn Rhodes. Survivors include children Barbara, Dicky, Billy (Brenda O.) and Betty; 11 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and other family.
MANTEO, NC

