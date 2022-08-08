Read full article on original website
A push to preserve original beach houses of Outer Banks
"We want to preserve as many of these wonderful pieces of Southern Shores history as possible."
thecoastlandtimes.com
Gig Line: Folks are thinking about YOU!
Good news! Because of the kindness and willingness to help our soldiers and veterans, the Dare County Veterans Advisory Council has collected at total of 87 used cell phones and three used tablets thus far to donate to the cellphonesforsoldiers.com campaign. Yippee!. If you read Gig Line often, you’ve probably...
Jellyfish keep vacationers out of water in Outer Banks
Some people vacationing in the Outer Banks this weekend had to take a break from the water because so many jellyfish were coming so close to shore.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Final Hatteras Hootenanny of the season set for Thursday
The last Summer Full Moon Hootenanny of the season in Hatteras village is set for Aug. 11, 2022 from 7 to 9 p.m. Featured vocalist is Mary Joy McDaniel. The event is held on the lawn at the community center next to the Dare County Library. Bring a chair and...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Two Town of Kitty Hawk employees honored for service
Kitty Hawk Town Council opened its August 1 regular session meeting with longevity plaque presentations to two employees. Administrative zoning tech Phyllis Carter was honored for completing five years of service and office assistant/receptionist Sandy Myers was recognized for passing the 20 year mark. Action items for the night included...
coastalreview.org
Coast Guard Station Elizabeth City set to mark 82nd year
United States Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City is celebrating its 82nd birthday Monday, just weeks after the Coast Guard’s 232-year anniversary Aug. 4. Now the Coast Guard’s largest aviation facility and biggest employer in the area, the base on the south side of Elizabeth City covers some 800 acres, a far cry from the original 249 acres when it first began operations Aug. 15, 1940.
3 rescued after boat capsizes on Pasquotank River
The Coast Guard rescued three people Sunday night after their boat capsized on the Pasquotank River near Elizabeth City.
obxtoday.com
Evans Building demolition set to begin this week in Manteo
According to a Sunday evening update from the Town of Manteo, East Coast Demolition will be delivering machinery to the former Evans Building located at 100 Old Tom Avenue for the purposes of demolishing the building on Monday, August 8th. For those not familiar with the building, it is located...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Lifeguards keep fit with fun competitions
Led by their captain, Chad Motz, Nags Head Ocean Rescue captured first place for small towns during the Southeast Regional Lifeguarding Championships held in Virginia Beach July 13. He was pleased with his team’s outing that evening and said, in general, Nags Head typically excels in competitions. This one included...
obxtoday.com
Kitty Hawk Town Council to hold special meeting August 10
There will be a special meeting of the Kitty Hawk Town Council on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 9 a.m. The meeting will take place at the Town Hall located at 101 Veterans Memorial Dr. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the due diligence phase for the property...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Board approves funds for imminent and countywide TNR program
The Dare County Board of Commissioners (BOC) approved funds to conduct a countywide trap-neuter-release (TNR) program over the next few months, as an initiative to help keep the local cat population manageable for years to come. Per the initiative, (which was approved at the August 1 meeting), Dare County will...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Irene Estelle Whidbee Midgett
Salvo, NC – Irene Estelle Whidbee Midgett, 88, of Salvo, NC died Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Melvina Gray Whidbee and William Edward Whidbee. Irene was born, lived, and spent most of her adult life at the Salvo...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Final week of summer reading events set at Dare library branches
Dare County Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities” is coming to a close this coming week. All summer long, this free program has attracted hundreds of children to library programs and, more importantly, kept them reading while they are out of school for the summer.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Opioid epidemic funding of $3.4 million coming to Dare County
Over the next 18 years, Dare County will receive a total of $3,433,424 of opioid settlement funding. On Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, Dare County Health and Human Services director Sheila Davies addressed the county’s Board of Commissioners about programming that will use that funding. In July 2021, a $26...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare County steps up to help deal with feral cats
On Monday, August 1, 2022, Dare commissioners were told the feral cat population in the county is about to explode. Because of that impending explosive increase, Outer Banks SPCA president Laurie Amatucci asked for an emergency measure to launch a campaign to trap, neuter and release up to 1,000 feral cats.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Weekly Devotion – John 18:32
John 18:32, “This took place to fulfill what Jesus had said about the kind of death he was going to die.”. These Jewish leaders have already decided Jesus was guilty, and that he deserved the death penalty. But they had a problem, under Roman rule they were not allowed to put anyone to death. That is why they bring Jesus to Pilate, so that he can pronounce and carry out the death sentence. And this would fulfill what Jesus had said about himself.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Robert Morgan
Robert Laverne Morgan, 66, of Elizabeth City, died August 6, 2022 at Sentara Leigh Hospital. Robert was born in Pasquotank County on October 25, 1955 to Ethel Cox Reeder and the late Robert Martin Morgan. He was also survived by his stepparents Louie Reeder and wife Claudia. Survivors include brothers...
Lonely wild horse finally finds her harem on Outer Banks
COROLLA, N.C. — It’s a rite of passage for all young wild horses living on the northern reaches of the Outer Banks — the time comes when they must strike out on their own. For most fillies and colts, finding a new harem, as family units are...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Helen Clements
Helen Clements, 101, of Gloucester, Va., died August 4, 2022. Helen was born on July 26, 1921 in Baltimore, Md. to the late William and Christine Hall. She was predeceased by husband Irvin Clements, her parents, siblings Paul W. Hall and Virginia Shultheis, daughter-in-law Brenda A. Clements and sons-in-law Buddy Ewell and Lynn Rhodes. Survivors include children Barbara, Dicky, Billy (Brenda O.) and Betty; 11 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and other family.
outerbanksvoice.com
Former Nags Head Police Chief Webster now interim chief in Elizabeth City
Update: While the Nags Head press release did not indicate where Police Chief Webster was going, a post he has written on the Elizabeth City website identifies him as the Interim Police Chief there. “As your Interim Chief of Police, I am committed to creating innovative approaches to delivering excellent...
