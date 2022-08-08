The Real Deal: How to cut costs on your wedding day

Couples have put off their weddings and celebrations for two years because of the pandemic - and now the competition to get a venue, dress and caterer is fierce.

News 12 's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has The Real Deal on how to cut the costs.

Be creative, be flexible. Throw a wedding any day of the week, and your guests will not be shocked. And negotiate!

One problem is -- venue space is hard to get, food costs are up as are flowers and invites. David's Bridal wedding expert Maggie Lord warns get contracts early so inflation doesn’t raise the price later.

Newlywed Meghan Nelson says finding a venue that includes everything you need will save you thousands.

"Since you don’t have to bring in catering and pay extra catering fee, you don’t have to pay insurance, you don’t have to pay for extra staff to come in, you don’t have to pay for extra set up," Nelson says.

Number one way to save? Cut down on the guest list! For all of the people on your guest list, you have to have more of everything.

You can consider DIY for flowers, décor and farm out the photography to friends and family. But DIY can also add extra stress.

Consider renting a dress, jewelry or checking online sites for previously owned gowns and bridesmaid dresses.

The more time you have to plan, the less it will cost.

