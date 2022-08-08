ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut ranks in top 5 for state with most luxury cars in the US

By News 12 Staff
Connecticut has made the top five on a new list for having the most luxury cars in the nation.

According to IseeCars.com , luxury cars account for 17.7% of all vehicle sales in the United States.

Coming in at number three on the list, Connecticut car owners have 24.6% of the luxury cars in the nation.

New Jersey has the most luxury car owners in the nation at 27.9%, next to California at 25.2%.

Florida and New York ranked 4th and 5th on the list.

Wyoming is last on the list with 5.2.%.

