wisr680.com
Police Detail Hit And Run In Donegal Twp.
State police are releasing more information on a hit and run crash that happened late last week. The two vehicle accident took place last Friday around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of St. Joe and Game Reserve Roads in Donegal Township. Police say 43-year-old Jarrod O’Donnell of Chicora was driving...
Renfrew Man Facing Charges After Leading Police On Chase
A Renfrew man is facing a number of charges after leading police on a chase in southern Butler County yesterday. According to a criminal complaint, 26-year-old David Johnston is accused of stealing a vehicle and fleeing police. It started around 7:30 yesterday morning, when state police received a call that...
One Person Flown To AGH After Clay Twp. Accident
One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after a crash this morning in Clay Township. The single vehicle accident happened just after 11 a.m. on West Sunbury Road just past the intersection with Mahood Road. Dispatchers say a car went off the road, through a guardrail, and ended up...
No Injuries In Route 422 Car Fire
No one was injured when a vehicle was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Butler Township Police say it happened Saturday evening around 5 p.m. in the westbound lane of Route 422 when 35-year-old Dustyno Miller of Tarentum noticed fire coming from his car’s undercarriage. He pulled off the...
One Injured In Brady Twp. Accident
One person was hospitalized after a crash in Brady Township Monday morning. The single vehicle accident happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Muddy Creek Drive. State police say 34-year-old Robert Blystone of Slippery Rock lost control of his car and drove into a ditch. Blystone suffered minor injuries and was...
One Injured In City of Butler Crash
One person was taken to the hospital Monday as a result of a crash in the City of Butler. The two vehicle accident happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Brady Street and Main Street. Details on the crash are not known at the moment. Dispatchers say...
Crews Quickly Handle Kitchen Fire At Chop Shop
A fire at a downtown Butler eatery could have had a far more serious result if not for an early warning and the quick actions of firefighters. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday for smoke coming out of rear roof vents at the Chop Shop.
Local COVID Hospitalizations Drop; CDC Lists Butler Co. As High Transmission
There’s been a slight drop in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID at Butler Memorial Hospital. Officials say they were treating 16 patients for COVID, with one person in the ICU as of Monday. However, the hospital also noted that three people died due to COVID over the...
Owner Of Revolution Pipeline Convicted
A company that owns a pipeline that stretches from Butler County to Washington County has been convicted on charges related to their conduct during construction. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Energy Transfer, which owns the Revolution Pipeline, pleaded no-contest to “repeatedly ignored environmental protocols and custom plans.”. During...
Butler County’s 2020 Election Review Continues
Butler County’s review of the 2020 election is continuing this week. County Solicitor Wil White says they finished the review of the Butler City 4-1 precinct and found the results were 99.9 percent accurate between the hand recount and the machine. White says that the machines have been “dead-on...
Gas Prices Continue To Tumble
Gas prices dropped once again both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, dropped by 11 cents over the past week to settle at $4.41 per gallon.
SRU To Require 1st And 2nd Year Students To Live On Campus
Beginning next fall, first and second year full-time students at Slippery Rock University must live in University housing and purchase a meal plan. According to officials with the SRU’s Department of Student Affairs and Office of Housing and Residence Life, research proves that living on campus allows for better grades and improved retention.
Foxburg Mixer Returns Wednesday
There’s still time to register for an opportunity for networking to be held later this week in neighboring Clarion County. The Annual Foxburg Mixer is planned for Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foxburg Wine Cellars. Those planning to attend will be able to enjoy networking in...
Farm Show Rolls On; WBUT Broadcasting Live
The Butler Farm Show rolls on today. Gates officially open at 8:30 a.m. and ride times are bumped up today to a 1 p.m. start. Highlighting this evening is the truck and tractor pull, which begins at 7 p.m. Also WBUT 1050 AM and 97.3 FM will be on-site from...
Butler Details “Soft Start” To School Year
The Butler Area School District is providing more details to what they’re calling a “soft-start” to begin the school year. According to an email from Superintendent Dr. Brian White, students in 6th through 12th grade will have a staggered approach to start the year. At the Intermediate...
Slippery Rock Cleaning Up After Last Week’s Flood
Slippery Rock took the brunt of last week’s storms, with some estimating around four to five inches of total rain in a short amount of time. It led the borough to issue a state of emergency declaration and now Mayor Jondavid Longo is asking residents to document any damage on their property. He says taking photos, videos, or preserving insurance quotes would be ways to document the damages.
SHS Auxiliary Gym Near Completion; Expansion Project Ongoing
With a new school year less than a month away, crews at the Butler Senior High School continue to make progress even as materials delays result in additional expense. The Butler Area School District Board of Directors heard an update Monday night from the district’s construction manager on the Auxiliary Gym project as well as the classroom expansion project.
BC3 Helping Presentation On Retaining Staff
Several administrators with Butler County Community College will present at an upcoming Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber of Commerce online panel discussion. The Chamber is hosting a virtual Lunchbox Session on Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. titled “Finding and Keeping Talented Staff” that will focus on workforce development and resources for employers.
SRU’s Mineo signs with the Minnesota Twins
Slippery Rock University right-handed pitcher Ricky Mineo has signed a free agent contract with the Minnesota Twins. Mineo made 27 appearances in his four-year career at The Rock and went 10-5 with one save. He carried a 3.23 ERA and struck out 156 batters in 108 innings pitched. Mineo held opposing hitters to a .195 batting average and was a two-time All-PSAC/West honoree. Mineo recently pitched in the MLB Draft League, a collegiate summer baseball league for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.
