Butler, PA

wisr680.com

Farm Show Rolls On; WBUT Broadcasting Live

The Butler Farm Show rolls on today. Gates officially open at 8:30 a.m. and ride times are bumped up today to a 1 p.m. start. Highlighting this evening is the truck and tractor pull, which begins at 7 p.m. Also WBUT 1050 AM and 97.3 FM will be on-site from...
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

Butler Farm Show underway in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. — The 74th annual Butler Farm Show is underway in Butler County, continuing through Aug. 13. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 photojournalist Cary Toaso visited the showgrounds on Route 68 to give viewers a look at this year's fair. Watch the video above. Visitors can see animals and...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Penn Brewery Sold to Local Businessman, as Current Owners Plan to Retire

It’s the end of an era for a local brewery, but when one door closes, another opens. Penn Brewery has been brewing classic lagers and German beer styles in Pittsburgh since 1986, making it the oldest and largest brewery in Pittsburgh and one of the oldest craft breweries in the U.S. But its owners, Sandy Cindrich, Corey Little and Linda Nyman, announced this week via social media that they plan to sell the business to Pittsburgh-based businessman and owner of Arkham Realty Stefan Nitsch. Cindrich, Little and Nyman plan to retire.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Fire tears through home in Lawrence County

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — The Red Cross was helping people who were forced out of their home following a fire in Ellwood City, Lawrence County. The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday at a house on Hazen Avenue. A neighbor said one person who was inside the house...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Gas Prices Continue To Tumble

Gas prices dropped once again both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, dropped by 11 cents over the past week to settle at $4.41 per gallon.
BUTLER, PA
wisr680.com

One Person Flown To AGH After Clay Twp. Accident

One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after a crash this morning in Clay Township. The single vehicle accident happened just after 11 a.m. on West Sunbury Road just past the intersection with Mahood Road. Dispatchers say a car went off the road, through a guardrail, and ended up...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

21 beagles from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) - Five Pittsburgh-area organizations are taking in 21 beagles from a breeding facility in Virginia that surrendered about 4,000 dogs. The beagles from the Envigo facility in Cumberland traveled over six hours to get to the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh's North Side location. The dogs arrived Monday evening, and from there, smaller groups went home with other organizations. The organizations said the dogs will have medical exams, get vaccinations and be neutered or spayed before they'll be available for adoption. "Because western Pennsylvania has such a compassionate community that comes together in times of crisis, the staff and volunteers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Can Pittsburgh Save The Planet?

Visiting Pittsburgh in 1930, R.L. Duffus could hardly contain his disgust. “Quiet valleys have been inundated with slag, defaced with refuse, marred by hideous buildings,” the journalist wrote for Harper’s. “Life for the majority of the population has been rendered unspeakably pinched and dingy.” In a further twist of the knife, the Harper’s headline wondered: “Is Pittsburgh Civilized?”
PITTSBURGH, PA
wisr680.com

Disc Golf Tournament To Come To Butler County

Look around Butler County any weekend and you’ll find hundreds of golfers hitting the links. In about a month though, a new tournament will bring many disc golfers to the area. The first ever Butler County Disc Golf Classic will take place in North Boundary Park in Cranberry Township...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Ellwood City Ledger

68th Lawrence County Fair to take place Aug. 15-20

HICKORY TWP. − The 68th annual Lawrence County Fair will be held Aug. 15-20 at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds at 464 Midway Road. Daily entertainment during the week will include carnival rides and food, farm/barn animals, Dynamo Dog canine show, Hitchin Post Pony Rides, with free rides on Aug. 15, balloon art, hula hoopers, and more by Dragonfly Balloons, Brunon’s Blazak’s Royal Bengal Tigers Show, and helicopter rides by Spiker Helicopter Wednesday through Saturday.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Foxburg Mixer Returns Wednesday

There’s still time to register for an opportunity for networking to be held later this week in neighboring Clarion County. The Annual Foxburg Mixer is planned for Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foxburg Wine Cellars. Those planning to attend will be able to enjoy networking in...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Peach festival, turkey dinner, ethnic food sale

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Armstrong County acquires railway corridor to create rail-trail addition

Local cyclists, joggers, walkers and nature lovers will have another 14 miles of rail-trail to enjoy, thanks to a recent acquisition by the commissioners in neighboring Armstrong County. Chris Ziegler, executive director of Armstrong Trails, announced that Armstrong has finalized the deal to acquire the Kiski Junction Corridor and Bridge...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

More Butler City Streets Set For Cleaning

A number of Butler City streets will be cleaned Wednesday. The cleaning is set from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. City officials remind residents to move their cars from the street or they will be fined. The post More Butler City Streets Set For Cleaning appeared first on ButlerRadio.com –...
BUTLER, PA

