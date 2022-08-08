PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) - Five Pittsburgh-area organizations are taking in 21 beagles from a breeding facility in Virginia that surrendered about 4,000 dogs. The beagles from the Envigo facility in Cumberland traveled over six hours to get to the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh's North Side location. The dogs arrived Monday evening, and from there, smaller groups went home with other organizations. The organizations said the dogs will have medical exams, get vaccinations and be neutered or spayed before they'll be available for adoption. "Because western Pennsylvania has such a compassionate community that comes together in times of crisis, the staff and volunteers...

