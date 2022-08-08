ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Bank holiday train services to be disrupted because of engineering work

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tFW0b_0h8teznf00

Train services on some key routes will be disrupted during the August bank holiday weekend due to engineering work.

Network Rail said upgrades worth £90 million will be carried out but stressed that 95% of lines will remain open.

A reduced timetable will be in place between Northampton / Milton Keynes and London Euston due to HS2 work from Saturday August 27 to Monday August 29.

Projects to rebuild junctions mean there will be no trains to London’s Charing Cross or Cannon Street stations on the Saturday or Sunday, with a limited service from Hastings and Tonbridge to London Bridge on both days.

We're asking people to check before they travel

Andrew Haines, Network Rail

London Bridge and Cannon Street will fully reopen on Bank Holiday Monday, while Charing Cross will remain closed until the following day.

Services between London Waterloo and Reading will be amended and diverted during the three-day weekend because of signalling work.

No Great Northern or Thameslink trains will run between Finsbury Park and Stevenage via Welwyn Garden City on the Sunday, and Grand Central trains will be diverted with extended journey times.

The disruption will be a further blow to rail passengers who are already being badly affected by a series of rail strikes.

Andrew Haines, Network Rail chief executive, said: “I’m pleased to say the vast majority of the railway will be open for business as usual this bank holiday, so passengers can rely on us to get them where they need to go as they make the most of their summers.

“Our teams will be delivering some upgrade works to improve future journeys for passengers, so we’re asking people to check before they travel and make sure their route isn’t affected.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Avanti West Coast slashes timetable due to ‘unofficial strike’

A train operator has slashed its timetables and suspended ticket sales due to “unofficial strike action” by drivers.Avanti West Coast said it will run as few as four trains per hour from Sunday in an attempt to halt the short-notice cancellations which have plagued its operations in recent weeks.It normally operates up to seven per hour on the West Coast Main Line.We are sorry for the enormous frustration and inconvenience this will causePhil Whittingham, Avanti West CoastServices between London Euston and Manchester appear to be the worst affected by the cut, with train frequencies reduced from three per hour to...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Restore Avanti rail services or end contract, leaders tell government

A rail firm's decision to limit services between Manchester and London is "a national outrage" that must be reversed, city leaders have said. Avanti West Coast (AWC) said a limited timetable would be in place "until further notice" after it cut services and suspended ticket sales on Monday. In a...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Entire Central Line to be shut down this evening due to staff shortage

The entire Central Line in London will be shut from around 6pm this evening, 21 July, due to a shortage of staff, TFL has confirmed.The key tube line, which runs across London from Ealing Broadway in the west to Epping in the north east, will grind to a halt during rush hour, leaving many commuters struggling to get home.Londoners are being advised to complete their journeys early where possible.In a message screenshotted by one social media user and shared on Twitter, Transport for London (TfL) tells passengers that “the Central line will close early due to staffing issues in the...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Haydn Griffiths: Body found in search for man, 23, who disappeared ‘swimming to wind farm’ in heatwave

A body has been found in the search for a 23-year-old last seen swimming during Tuesday’s record-breaking heatwave. Haydn Griffiths went missing after swimming in the River Mersey, Wirral at around 10.30pm last Tuesday. Police have now confirmed a body was found on Sunday night. A spokesperson said: “At this time the death is being treated as unexplained and a post-morten examination will take place to establish the cause. “The body is yet to be formally identified.”Mr Griffiths, from Wigan, was last seen at Derby Pool in New Brighton when he went swimming with a friend on Tuesday night. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Haines
The Independent

CCTV footage shows group of girls stealing croissants in East Sussex

Police are searching for a gang of girls who stole croissants and hundreds of pounds worth of cigarettes from a shop in Hove, East Sussex, on 18 July.This CCTV footage shows the group going behind the counter and grabbing age-restricted goods that appeared to include lottery scratch cards, before pulling aside the cigarette display, as well as stealing the baked products.The incident occurred at the Tesco Express in Denmark Villas next to Hove train station.Sussex Police have released the video in an appeal to track them down.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Hosepipe ban: Households in Kent and Sussex told to limit water useRoyal Mint celebrates launch of new gold bar by presenting one to new Hindu templePet alligator surrendered to animal protection group in New York
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#Bank Holiday#Trains#Charing Cross#Tonbridge#Cannon Street#Thameslink#Grand Central
BBC

Diversions in place due to flooded Warwickshire roads

A burst water main has caused overnight flooding to roads in Warwickshire. National Highways West Midlands said the A46 was closed in both directions between the M40 J15 and A429 near Warwick. Commonwealth Games spectators travelling to see the cycling road races in Warwick and Leamington Spa have been warned...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Thousands of BT staff walk out in strike over pay

Thousands of workers at telecoms giant BT are walking out on Friday in the first of two strikes in a row over pay. Engineers and call centre staff voted in favour of industrial action after BT offered a £1,500 per year pay rise. The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Bicycle company offers Londoners free bikes on tube strike days

A bike company is helping Londoners avoid commuter chaos by offering them a free bike on the UK’s tube strike days.During the upcoming Tube and Overground strike, taking place between 18 to 20 August, Swapfiets will be lending commuters a free bike to use for seven days.Londoners can get their hands on a bike from the Swapfiets Spitalfields store from 17 August.The Dutch bike subscription service offers a range of bikes starting from just £16.90 a month, and include on demand maintenance and repairs, an AXA chain lock, replacements if stoken, as well as access to top of the range...
BICYCLES
The Independent

Wizz Air cancels winter flights from Cardiff Airport due to ‘economic pressures’

A budget airline has announced it will be cancelling most of its winter flights from Cardiff Airport due to “economic pressures”.Wizz Air is to suspend journeys to nine popular destinations from September 19, saying the routes are not commercially viable.The airline is no longer offering tickets to Alicante, Corfu, Heraklion, Faro, Larnaca, Lanzarote, Palma de Mallorca, Sharm el-Sheikh or Tenerife.Its bosses said the decision was made to minimise disruption to passengers, who will be informed by email if they are affected.Ticket-holders will be offered options to either rebook to take their trip this year as planned but from London Gatwick...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
BBC

Enterprise rail link between Belfast and Dublin marks 75 years

It is 75 years since the start of the express rail link between Belfast and Dublin known as the Enterprise service. It began in August 1947 to try to compete with the improving road network and the prospect of an air link between the two cities. There have been many...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Water park to stay closed this week ‘out of respect’ after girl’s death

A water park where an 11-year-old girl died is to remain closed for the rest of the week “out of respect” for her family.Emergency services were called to Liquid Leisure, near Datchet in Berkshire, at 3.55pm on Saturday after the youngster was reported missing.She was found just after 5.10pm and rushed to Wexham Park Hospital, where she died.Staff had said the aqua assault course would reopen on Tuesday morning, but plans were altered and it will now stay shut until next week.Liquid Leisure said: “We have decided to remain closed for the remainder of the week out of respect for...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Heathrow says airport travel chaos is easing

Heathrow airport insists recent travel chaos is beginning to ease after telling airlines to cut their flight programmes to tackle delays and cancellations.The group’s chief executive, John Holland-Kaye, said passengers have been seeing “better, more reliable journeys” since the cap on departing flights was enforced.Heathrow and Gatwick ordered airlines to slash their flight schedules following chaotic scenes as staff shortages left them struggling to cope with the sudden ramping up of demand for overseas holidays.Holidaymakers suffered delays and cancellations along with lengthy queues as airports struggled with baggage handling, air traffic control and security.Passengers are seeing better, more reliable journeys...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Royal Mail shake-up could see thousands of households not receive deliveries until after 6pm

Thousands of households across Britain may not receive deliveries until after 5pm under proposed changes by the Royal Mail.As a part of plans to deliver parcels more quickly, the postal service will push some deliveries to a later time in order to keep up with next-day delivery options.This means more than 100 areas of Britain will get their post at 5pm or later, according to The Daily Telegraph.Around 17 of these areas may not receive post until 6pm, including parts of London, Cornwall, Cumbria, Wales and Scotland.The service will also aim to deliver all letters by 5pm at the latest, rather...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government has ‘no plan’ for ‘preventable’ drought that threatens wildfires and food supplies

The government has been accused of having no plan to deal with drought conditions that have seen record-breaking wildfires.Millions of people in southern England are subject to hosepipe bans, farmers are concerned about their crops and natural habitats are under pressure as months of dry weather push the country towards dwindling water supplies, with another heatwave on the horizon.It is only set to get worse, with the climate emergency expected to bring drier, hotter summers to the UK and, with them, the potential for more frequent droughts.“This crisis in our system was entirely predictable and the government should have...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

The Independent

786K+
Followers
253K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy