ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cesar Azpilicueta reveals how close he came to leaving Chelsea for Barcelona

By Richard Jolly
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d432L_0h8tex2D00

Cesar Azpilicueta has revealed he decided to leave Chelsea and talked to Barcelona about a return to his native Spain because he had completed the full set of trophies by winning the Club World Cup.

But the captain, who signed a new two-year deal on Thursday, said he was convinced to stay at Stamford Bridge by new owner Todd Boehly and insisted he displayed his commitment to the club as they were in limbo while Roman Abramovich was sanctioned and they were waiting for a takeover.

Azpilicueta admitted his performance levels dropped in the final two months of last season, which he attributed to his heavy workload and the added exhaustion of the extra running from playing wing-back when Reece James was injured.

However, he feels he did not let the club down with his attitude and by keeping quiet in public about his desire to move on.

Barcelona have signed Andreas Christensen from Chelsea and are closing in on a deal for Marcos Alonso and Azpilicueta also discussed a move to the Nou Camp. “The conversations were there,” he said. “All surrounding the club. After the Club World Cup where I became the only player to ever win every trophy, [I felt] it was the time to go back [to Spain]. But then everything happened with this club. I wanted to stay committed to the club. I never did anything against my club. We had private conversations where I said everything.”

Azpilicueta’s situation was complicated by the fact that he had triggered a one-year extension to his previous deal with the number of appearances he had made but, with Chelsea in limbo after Roman Abramovich was sanctioned, it could not be finalised.

He added: “It's true that it is a very rare situation. I was out of contract until March. I played the games but the club was still under sanctions so everybody can talk for you and your name.

“My actions spoke for themselves. I stayed committed to the club, I played the games and that's even though I didn't know what was going to happen. The new owners arrived and we had very honest conversations. I decided that it was right to stay at home. It has been a crazy last few months. It felt right to carry on my journey here in a new project and I am really looking forward to the new season.”

Azpilicueta is the only player in Chelsea history to win each of the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League, Europa League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup while at Stamford Bridge, but that prompted him to think of moving on.

“It was a turning point at the Club World Cup,” he explained. “I tried so hard to win this trophy; my last trophy remaining so I could be the only player who has won every trophy for the club. At that moment, I felt differently. It was like, ‘Wow I have won everything for this club so maybe a new chapter arrives.’

“It's true that at the last break, my performances were not as good as before. I paid a big price for playing from December to February. I think I played the most minutes and I did it playing wing-back. The last two months I wasn’t as good physically as before.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'

Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'offered the chance to sign former Chelsea flop Alvaro Morata' with Erik ten Hag 'in the market for a striker who would be happy with a bench role' behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign former Chelsea flop Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid. The Spanish striker has spent the past two seasons on loan at Serie A giants Juventus, though Atletico have no plans to let him go on loan again, and would prefer to let him go on a permanent deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Roman Abramovich
Daily Mail

Get me Aubameyang! Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wants Barcelona star to solve his striker crisis… with the Blues ready to make an offer to reunite the former Arsenal captain with his old Dortmund boss

Chelsea are poised to make an offer for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as they bid to take advantage of the financial problems engulfing the Catalan club. Talks between Chelsea and Barcelona have begun and will continue over the next 48 hours, with the Premier League club prepared to make a formal bid for Aubameyang.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United target Josip Juranovic as Erik ten Hag looks to bring in a new right back before the transfer window closes - with Atletico Madrid and Chelsea also interested in the Celtic defender

Celtic defender Josip Juranovic is emerging as an option for Manchester United ahead of the transfer deadline. Erik ten Hag wants to sign a new right back this summer and Sportsmail understands Croatia international Juranovic features on United's list of targets. The 26-year-old has impressed in Scotland since arriving from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#European Cup
Yardbarker

Watch: Karim Benzema gives Real Madrid commanding lead against Eintracht Frankfurt

Real Madrid are back in action in European football and are once again on top, although in relatively simple fashion compared to last year’s antics. Los Blancos started with the same team that won the Champions League final last season and took control early doors. Eintracht Frankfurt appeared to welcome the chance to counter-attack and did so effectively at points. However their plan was undone before half-time, as David Alaba scored from a corner.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Tottenham have no interest in signing Barcelona star, states Fabrizio Romano

Tottenham Hotspur have no interest in signing Barcelona forward Memphis Depay as the Dutch star looks set to leave the Camp Nou this summer. Barcelona have been on a spending spree this summer and have recruited Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, which adds to an already stacked forward line which also includes the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'A month with Mourinho is enough to send a man to this': Fans mercilessly mock Paulo Dybala for taking 'the worst corner in the history of football' during Roma's 5-0 thrashing of Shakhtar Donetsk

Paulo Dybala left fans bemused after watching his corner roll behind the net for a goal kick during Roma's 5-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday. The 28-year-old Argentinian completed a free transfer to Jose Mourinho's side last month and fans filled the streets in the Italian capital to welcome him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal 'hold shock talks with AC Milan over transfer of Sandro Tonali after Mikel Arteta set his sights on star midfielder - and Italian giants set his price at £47m'

Arsenal could be set to land another summer signing after the club met with AC Milan officials to discuss a possible transfer for Sandro Tonali. The London club have been big spenders in the transfer window, and now Mikel Arteta wants to make more summer additions with Tonali a top target.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Brentford sign Mikkel Damsgaard for £11.8m from Sampdoria on a five-year contract - with Denmark midfielder available to make his debut against Manchester United on Saturday

Brentford have completed the signing of attacking midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard from Serie A side Sampdoria - and he is in line to make his debut against Manchester United this weekend. The 22-year-old completed his medical on Wednesday and was announced as the Premier League side's newest recruit in a move...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Udinese defender Destiny Udogie agrees deal in principle to join Tottenham for £21m... but the 19-year-old starlet will return to Serie A on loan as Antonio Conte looks to the future

Udinese defender Destiny Udogie has agreed in principle to join Tottenham for £21million including add-ons this summer. Udogie, who has been tipped for a call-up to the senior Italy squad having already played for the Under 21s, is regarded as a long-term investment for Spurs. Therefore, the Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

French club drops out of the race for Juventus midfielder

Manchester United has been given the all-clear to sign Juventus’ midfielder Adrien Rabiot as AS Monaco can no longer move for him. The Frenchman is on the verge of leaving Juve, and he had two choices of clubs to pick. Monaco was in the Champions League qualifying stage and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Real Madrid begin 2022-23 season with another trophy as Carlo Ancelotti & Co. claim UEFA Super Cup

Real Madrid opened their 2022-23 season with a trophy, as they bested Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 to win the UEFA Super Cup in Helsinki, Finland. Goals from David Alaba and Karim Benzema were enough to topple the Bundesliga side on Wednesday night. Alex Kirkland recaps the game and picks the best/worst performers on a merry, historic night for the Champions League and LaLiga title-holders.
MLS
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Chelsea to decide on forward transfer, Man United winger interest + more

Good morning and welcome to my latest Daily Briefing – a round-up of exclusive transfer stories, featuring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Cody Gakpo, Jarrod Bowen, and more!. Meetings between Hector Bellerin‘s agent and Arsenal have taken place. The Spaniard could terminate his contract at the Emirates Stadium as he’s eager to return to Real Betis. He was there on loan last season and they’re his priority now.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

786K+
Followers
253K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy