Pittsfield parking restrictions due to street improvement
PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The City of Pittsfield street improvement project continues this week.Alden Street in Springfield is closed Monday after car vs. pole crash
Both Monday and Tuesday, crews will be working on curbs along the following streets:
- Monday and Tuesday: Appleton, Stratford Avenues, Howard Street
- Monday to Friday: Paving – Roselyn Drive, Cecilia terrace, Euclid Avenue, Pinney Place, Albro Street, Schuyler Street, Donovan Street
Paving work will continue Wednesday through Friday. On-street parking is prohibited during work hours, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0