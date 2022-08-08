ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield parking restrictions due to street improvement

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The City of Pittsfield street improvement project continues this week.

Both Monday and Tuesday, crews will be working on curbs along the following streets:

  • Monday and Tuesday: Appleton, Stratford Avenues, Howard Street
  • Monday to Friday: Paving – Roselyn Drive, Cecilia terrace, Euclid Avenue, Pinney Place, Albro Street, Schuyler Street, Donovan Street

Paving work will continue Wednesday through Friday. On-street parking is prohibited during work hours, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WWLP

