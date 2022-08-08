ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Who are the 11 senators who voted against the burn pits bill for veterans?

Only 11 senators, all Republicans, voted against the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honouring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, a bill which expanded healthcare coverage for veterans exposed to toxic burn pit fumes while overseas. The bill first passed the US House in June, and initially had majority support from both Democrats and Republicans. Before it reached the Senate, however, 25 Republicans switched sides, claiming the bill included unrelated spending and warned it could become a slush fund. Supporters of the bill, most prominently comedian Jon Stewart, went on the offensive on cable news shows and in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
State
Maine State
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Lummis
Person
Mike Crapo
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Person
Bill Cassidy
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Tommy Tuberville
Person
Chuck Grassley
Person
Deb Fischer
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Jim Risch
Person
John Boozman
Person
Ben Sasse
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Person
Lindsey Graham
Iowa Capital Dispatch

How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill

WASHINGTON — A major spending bill from U.S. Senate Democrats would allow Medicare for the first time in its history to begin negotiating the prices of certain high-priced prescription drugs — a proposal that’s been around for years but has never come so close to the finish line. Under the legislation, Medicare would start negotiating the […] The post How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Senate Democrats#Senate Gop#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The U S Senate#Medicare#Gop
POLITICO

Senate GOP launches ad attacking Patty Murray

Republicans are now putting money behind their claims that Washington is a potential Senate pickup opportunity this fall. The National Republican Senatorial Committee launched an attack ad against Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.)
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
TheDailyBeast

Republicans Quash $35 Insulin Cap During Senate Vote-a-Rama

In the heat of the Senate’s overnight vote-a-rama, where members propose amendments to reconciliation bills, members couldn’t agree on capping prices on the life-saving insulin. The Senate voted 57-43 to cap insulin prices at $35 on the private marketplace—a simple majority, but still three votes shy of the 60 needed to pass the amendment. The Inflation Reduction Act introduced a cap for both Medicare and private insurance recipients, but the Senate parliamentarian ruled that part of the measure violated Senate rules. That gave Republicans an opportunity to stymie the private insurance proposal, though they left the Medicare element intact. “Republicans have just gone on the record in favor of expensive insulin,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) told The Washington Post. “After years of tough talk about taking on insulin makers, Republicans have once against wilted in the face of heat from Big Pharma.”Read it at The Washington Post
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Republicans condemned for striking down insulin cap in major Biden legislation: ‘Shame on you’

Republicans are facing fierce backlash for stripping proposed legislation that would have capped the price of life-saving insulin at $35 from the tax and climate bill.The long-running ambition of Democrats to include people not covered by Medicare by capping the price of insulin for those with private coverage was proposed in their wider legislation, called The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.The Republicans left the portion that applies to Medicare patients untouched but shot down the insulin cap for other private patients.The measure in the legislation received 57-43 votes after just seven Republicans joined the Democrats in voting for it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mother Jones

Sarah Palin Is Taking a Few Pages From Trump’s Election Lies Playbook

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Decked out in sequins, a GOP-red blazer, and a necklace with a star of David that led some observers to wonder if she had converted to Judaism, former Alaska governor, former vice presidential candidate, and a current GOP congressional candidate for Congress, Sarah Palin took the stage at CPAC-Texas last Thursday. “She’s Back! An Interview with Sarah Palin,” was going to focus on her return to politics after well over a decade.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

The Bad and Good News About Trump’s Violent Supporters

In some corners of MAGA-land, a new civil war is getting under way. The FBI’s arrival at Mar-a-Lago yesterday evening to collect evidence in a criminal investigation related to former President Donald Trump is the trigger that some of his supporters needed to suggest that violence is imminent. Predictably, the unverified Twitter accounts of armchair revolutionaries circulated claims such as “I already bought my ammo” and dark talk of “kinetic civil war” and “Civil War 2.0.”
POTUS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
932M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy