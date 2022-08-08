Read full article on original website
GOP strips insulin out-of-pocket cap from bill: ‘Republicans have just gone on the record in favor of expensive insulin’
The bill retains a $35 per month for out-of-pocket insulin co-pays under Medicare even through the GOP successfully removed the cap for private insurance.
Republicans cite shaky argument on Senate procedure for killing a $35 cap on insulin in major spending bill
GOP Sen. Ron Jonson accused Democrats on playing politics on an insulin price cap, but Republicans were technically free to back it.
Senators Romney and Lee helped kill a national price cap on insulin
Sens. Mitt Romney and Mike Lee were among 43 Republicans who helped block a $35 monthly cap on insulin costs for people covered by private insurance. The Sunday morning vote was just three votes shy of passing the 60-vote threshold. The latest: The senate parliamentarian ruled that the insulin cap...
Why Insulin Price Cap for Private Insurers Won't Be in Reconciliation Bill
Americans pay about 10 times more for insulin than people in 32 other countries, according to a 2020 government survey.
Republicans Quash $35 Insulin Cap During Senate Vote-a-Rama
In the heat of the Senate’s overnight vote-a-rama, where members propose amendments to reconciliation bills, members couldn’t agree on capping prices on the life-saving insulin. The Senate voted 57-43 to cap insulin prices at $35 on the private marketplace—a simple majority, but still three votes shy of the 60 needed to pass the amendment. The Inflation Reduction Act introduced a cap for both Medicare and private insurance recipients, but the Senate parliamentarian ruled that part of the measure violated Senate rules. That gave Republicans an opportunity to stymie the private insurance proposal, though they left the Medicare element intact. “Republicans have just gone on the record in favor of expensive insulin,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) told The Washington Post. “After years of tough talk about taking on insulin makers, Republicans have once against wilted in the face of heat from Big Pharma.”Read it at The Washington Post
Republicans condemned for striking down insulin cap in major Biden legislation: ‘Shame on you’
Republicans are facing fierce backlash for stripping proposed legislation that would have capped the price of life-saving insulin at $35 from the tax and climate bill.The long-running ambition of Democrats to include people not covered by Medicare by capping the price of insulin for those with private coverage was proposed in their wider legislation, called The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.The Republicans left the portion that applies to Medicare patients untouched but shot down the insulin cap for other private patients.The measure in the legislation received 57-43 votes after just seven Republicans joined the Democrats in voting for it...
