'It's our river' | Former Princeton city council member speaks out against train merger
PRINCETON, Iowa — Former Princeton, Iowa City Council member, Ann Geiger is no stranger to the riverfront. "I was a former city of Princeton council person for two and a half terms. I helped start the park board and the tree committee. I have written grants for this community, and I previously worked for the city of Davenport in community and economic development for 17 years."
superhits106.com
Flora Pool Swimming Hours Extended
Swimming hours at Floral Pool in Dubuque will be extended as the season approaches its close. The season at the pool ends Sunday, August 14th. City officials say that pool hours will expand beginning today with the ending of swimming lessons. Beginning today, weekday hours will be:. 7 a.m. to...
ourquadcities.com
Only Quad Cities emergency vet cutting hours
Those of us who have pets know they are like family and when they’re sick, they need to see a vet. The only emergency animal clinic in the Quad Cities is in Bettendorf. Local pet owners will soon not have that option for emergency veterinary care two days a week.
Pearl City is flooded, but not for the first time
PEARL CITY, Ill. (WTVO) — Flood waters across Stephenson County are starting to recede after two days of heavy rain earlier this week. Roads are beginning to open and families are getting a lock at the damage left behind. Pearl City residents said, however, that this is not the first time they have had to […]
Vacant Freeport house knocked off foundation due to rain
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Heavy rain in Freeport on Sunday and Monday has caused a vacant home to start sliding off of its foundation. The house, which is on Douglas Street, has been a topic of discussion for destruction in the past. The community reportedly had a meeting sometime ago to tear the house down, […]
KWQC
BOP staff visit USP Thomson, union calls for warden’s removal
THOMSON, Illinois (KWQC) - Twenty staff members from the Federal Bureau of Prisons started their week-long visit to USP Thomson on Monday. While there, the BOP will evaluate leadership skills and management while seeing what changes could be made to increase staff morale. A few weeks ago, the staff union...
Devastating Photos of the Flood Waters That Have Taken Over One County in Illinois
This past Sunday and Monday were real weather whoppers in the Stateline area, and many residents are working hard to clean up the mess the heavy rain and storms left behind. Stephenson County received the highest rainfall totals, and flood waters haven't even begun to recede yet. In fact, they are getting slightly worse...
WIFR
Flooding in Pearl City leaves businesses and homes hit hard
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rainfall causes flood water to nearly cover houses and businesses in Stephenson County, leaving families to evacuate their homes, and business owners anxious to face the aftermath. Gator Caswell says when he got to his business early Monday morning, he knew things were going to go...
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz: Dubuque café owner opens Galena pizza spot; Illinois resort gets new general manager; longtime Dubuque Co. business gets new owners
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. This edition highlights developments in Galena, Ill., and Rickardsville, Iowa. A Dubuque café...
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: Longtime Dubuque County business gets new owners
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Rickardsville, Iowa, we will share other...
nbc15.com
Police: ‘Pretty graphic’ fight at Darlington pool sends teen to emergency room
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a series of clashes Tuesday afternoon at the Darlington’s swimming pool and nearby basketball courts, parents of children who were there at the time may want to talk to them about what they saw, the city’s police department cautioned. “Frankly, it was pretty...
ourquadcities.com
IA man sentenced for meth, perjury charges
A Dubuque man was sentenced for methamphetamine and perjury charges. Nathan L. Scott pled guilty July 26 as part of a plea agreement to possession of methamphetamine, which are both Class 3 felonies. As a result of his plea of guilty, Scott was sentenced to 2 ½ years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the perjury charge and two years on the methamphetamine charge. The sentences will be followed with up to 12 months of mandatory supervised release, formerly known as parole.
KWQC
Heavy rainfall over the weekend in northern Illinois causing minor flooding on Rock River
MOLINE and BARSTOW, Ill. (KWQC) - The heavy rainfall over the weekend has led to a rise in the Rock River, locally. Freeport, Illinois received more than 10 inches of rainfall over the weekend, leading to flash flooding and a quick rise in the Pecatonica River. The Pecatonica River is...
Radio Iowa
Former Clarke University student charged with making online threat
Dubuque Police say a former Clarke University student has been arrested after making a threat that prompted the closure of Clarke’s Dubuque campus Monday. Clarke University announced just before 8 a.m. that the campus was closed due to an active social media threat. Police have arrested 23-year-old Rashaud Colbert in a southwestern suburb of Chicago. He’s been charged with a threat of terrorism, a felony.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Falls police investigate shooting
UPDATE: Aug. 10, 9:23 a.m. — An individual in a Tuesday shooting in Rock Falls was detained initially, but no charges are presently pending, according to police Wednesday. Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting is ongoing. Officers from the Sterling Police Department and Illinois State Police along...
Back Roads Bars Hit the Right Notes with Whey Jennings & Co.
It was the Fourth Annual Back Roads Bars party on Saturday at what can easily be called one of the sweetest outdoor music venues anywhere. It was entertaining with incredible music from Missbehavin, the Resisters, The Chitlins and Whey Jennings & his fantastic band. First, you may be wondering what...
x1071.com
Two Vehicle Crash, Fire and Severe Injuries in Grant County
The Grant County Sheriff’s department is reporting a two vehicle crash with injuries Friday on County Highway U in Beetown Township. Around 11:45am, 58 year old Lori Williams of Huston, Minnesota was traveling west on County Highway U. Williams fell asleep and drifted across the center line. At the same time, 48 year old Todd Kerkenbush of Dubuque was traveling east on County Highway U in his company’s work truck. Kerkenbush tried to swerve out of the way of Williams’ vehicle but was unable to. The vehicles collided and Kerkenbush’s truck careened into the south ditch. Williams’ vehicle went into the north ditch. Kerkenbush’s truck started on fire and Kerkenbush was able to free himself from the vehicle before it was fully engulfed in flames. Both Kerkenbush and Williams had severe injuries and were both taken to Grant Regional Health Center. The truck was burnt to its frame and Williams’ vehicle had heavy front end damage. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bloomington Fire Department, Bloomington JAWS, Cassville EMS, and Lancaster EMS. Williams was cited for Inattentive Driving.
spotonillinois.com
Seven Things to Know About Dyersville, Iowa
Seven things to know about Dyersville, Iowa originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago Despite what Joey Votto says, Dyersville, Iowa, isn't exactly the Las Vegas of the Midwest. The former NL MVP posted a sarcastic tweet showing his excitement ahead of the Cincinnati Reds' game against...
Artisan Pizza of Galena Gets Ready to Roll
Recent surveys asked 1,000 Americans how much they like Pizza. The results won't likely surprise many people, with 98 percent saying they want Pizza. That's all to say, the new Galena shop, Artisan Pizza, may likely find a receptive audience for their authentic, handcrafted pies. The kitchen and shop are...
