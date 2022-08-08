Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Man, 22, shot in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 22-year-old was standing outside around 10:53 a.m. when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the back in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue, according to Chicago police. He was transported...
Chicago man 'smirked' before firing shots at group of people, killing man and wounding woman: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A man at a block party in Bronzeville pulled out a gun and opened fire following an argument in June, killing a man and wounding a woman, Cook County prosecutors said in court Wednesday. Rashon Kyle, 23, "smirked" before raising the gun and began firing at a group...
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old boy shot in parking lot in Edgewater
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot in a parking lot in Edgewater Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 6100 block of North Broadway. At about 12:50 p.m., the teen was in the parking lot when a group of unknown offenders approached him, police said. One of the offenders...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 67, found dead in Rogers Park was killed in assault: autopsy
CHICAGO - A 67-year-old man found dead Tuesday in Rogers Park was killed in an assault, according to Cook County officials. Vincente Antunez was found dead about 8:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of North Rogers Avenue, according to Chicago police, who say they are conducting an investigation. Antunez died...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old charged in North Side carjacking
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with a carjacking Tuesday afternoon in the Edgewater Glen neighborhood. The 16-year-old was arrested around 4:29 p.m. minutes after forcefully taking a vehicle from a 42-year-old man in the 1400 block of West Elmdale Avenue, according to Chicago police. The boy...
Man stabbed by woman on CTA Red Line platform: police
CHICAGO — A man was seriously injured after being stabbed at a CTA Red Line station on the city’s North Side. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Fullerton Avenue. Police said a 37-year-old man was riding southbound on a Red Line train, when he began arguing with a […]
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, critically wounded inside Southwest Side garage
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded inside a garage early Tuesday on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 22-year-old was inside a garage around 3:15 a.m. in the 4500 block of South La Crosse Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said. He suffered one...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, shot in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Tuesday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The 15-year-old was walking home around 9:45 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 5200 block of South Aberdeen Street, according to Chicago police. The boy was shot once in the hip...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boy, 14, shot while riding bike on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot while riding a bike Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's Near West Side. At about 5:37 p.m., the teen was riding a bicycle on the sidewalk when he was shot in the right leg by an unknown offender, police said. The victim was transported to...
fox32chicago.com
Surveillance video shows Chicago carjacking with child inside vehicle
CHICAGO - A one-year-old boy was found safe after the vehicle he was in was stolen Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 12:50 p.m., police say a 51-year-old man left his parked black Audi SUV on the street in the 0-100 block of E. 23rd Street. Witnesses said he walked into an autobody shop to discuss a quick estimate, when seconds later an unknown second vehicle pulled up.
Car stolen with 1-year-old inside on Near South Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said a 1-year-old boy is safe after a car he was in was stolen on the Near South Side Wednesday afternoon.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with having gun on CTA platform
CHICAGO - Charges have been filed against a Chicago man who was allegedly concealing a gun on a CTA platform Tuesday morning in the South Loop. Police said 22-year-old Erion Harrington was seen clutching at his waistband area where he was apparently concealing a gun around 1 a.m. on the Harrison Red Line platform.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
8-month-old girl returned safely after she was taken during Irving Park home invasion
CHICAGO - An 8-month-old girl was returned safely after she was taken from a home in Irving Park on the Northwest Side Tuesday night, in what police called a domestic altercation. A 17-year-old girl said she was forced to put the infant in a carseat after a person she knew...
fox32chicago.com
Long Grove man fires shots after teens pull car into wrong driveway: police
LONG GROVE, Ill. - A man has been charged with firing gunshots after two teenagers pulled their vehicle into the wrong driveway Tuesday night while searching for a friend's home in north suburban Long Grove. About 9:50 p.m., a male and female mistakenly pulled into a driveway in the 1800...
Man wounded in West Pullman drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot in a drive-by Tuesday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 41-year-old was standing outside around 1 a.m. in the first block of East 124th Street when someone in a silver sedan started shooting at him, according to Chicago police. He was shot once...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, shot in East Side neighborhood
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Monday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. The 15-year-old was walking outside around 8:12 p.m. when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the leg in the 9700 block of South Ewing Avenue, Chicago police said. The boy was transported...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with murder in State Street shooting
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old Chicago man allegedly shot and killed another 23-year-old man in June. According to police, Rashon Kyle has been identified as the gunman who on June 12, 2022, fatally shot another man in the 4200 block of South State Street in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood. Kyle was...
Woodridge arrested for 'randomly' firing shots into Englewood park: authorities
Community activists and residents have been reacting to the arrest of a man allegedly found near an Englewood park with several loaded weapons.
Southwest Side neighbors on edge after car enthusiast takeover turns violent
CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're commonly known as takeovers – meetups where car enthusiasts get together and socialize.But a recent one in the Marquette Park neighborhood seems to have turned violent – and residents there say they are worried about their safety. They also fear another takeover could get out of hand again.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, police said dozens of drivers went into the parking lot of a warehouse this past Saturday night – where things quickly escalated. It was all captured on camera.On Tuesday night, residents called on authorities to put a stop to such gatherings.The dramatic video...
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed in the neck on Red Line platform
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and seriously wounded after getting into an argument on the CTA Red Line Tuesday on Chicago's North Side. The 37-year-old was riding southbound on a Red Line train around 10:30 p.m. when he got into an argument with a female that carried over to the Fullerton station platform, police said.
Comments / 0