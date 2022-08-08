Read full article on original website
Amanda Seyfried shares her support for intimacy coordinators on set after Sean Bean’s comments
As the conversation around intimacy coordinators has grown recently, The Dropout star Amanda Seyfried has shared her support for them to be implemented on all sets while sharing a troubling story from the early parts of her career. Speaking to Porter Magazine, Seyfried said that she emerged from the “pre-#MeToo...
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ will be the longest movie in the saga
It’s been three years since the last John Wick movie ended with our protagonist falling headfirst from the top of the Continental building onto the New York asphalt. The deadly assassin has no doubt sustained many injuries — perhaps mostly to his pride — but if Winston and the rest of the High Table think they can so easily get rid of the Wick-storm, they have another thing coming.
Paramount announced ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ fan appreciation weekend
It’s time to grab your flight gear and prepare for high octane fun as Top Gun: Maverick flies into theaters for a one-of-a-kind experience for its massive fan base. A press release from Paramount shares the exciting news that Top Gun: Maverick is bringing fans an immersive and exclusive look at the making of the blockbuster hit thanks to its soaring success. The movie is now, officially, Paramount’s “seventh highest grossing domestic box office movie of all time,” and rightfully so.
Kevin Smith reveals his reaction to Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’
The Sandman finally dropped on Netflix last weekend, and it’s gone down like a dream. On top of premiering at number one in 89 countries, the adaptation of the seminal Vertigo comic book series is also being embraced by both critics and audiences alike. It’s also got a bunch...
A resurfaced interview reveals the moment George Lucas canonized an actor’s shaving cut in ‘Revenge of the Sith’
When it comes to the world of Star Wars and the ambitious narrative that resides at its heart, George Lucas never cared much for the concept of obstacles, all he ever saw were solutions and explanations that only made the canon more expansive, even down to the injuries that the cast sustained outside the set.
Idris Elba has BDE (big dad energy) and we can’t get enough
Idris Ebla is the definition of BDE, and you’re only partially on the right track if your mind immediately went somewhere rather risqué. One of PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Men of the Year, Elba clearly exudes confidence that can instantly make a person weak at the knees, but his Big Dad Energy is even more appealing.
‘Star Wars’ fans aren’t quite sure why the Empire used bounty hunters when it had Inquisitors at its beck and call
For all the victories that the Rebel Alliance have scored over the course of George Lucas’ storied space opera, Star Wars fans are no strangers to the Empire flexing their military might at every turn. The standoff between the Millennium Falcon and the Imperial Star Destroyer, akin to a skateboard versus a tank, is one of many such highlights.
Who are Marvel’s Matador and Man-Bull in ‘She-Hulk?’ The Daredevil villains, explained
A new promotional spot for the upcoming Disney Plus Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is fueling massive fan speculation as to which villains (and potential clients) will be making their MCU debuts in the upcoming series. The promo includes a sequence where She-Hulk, aka Jennifer Walters, attends what looks...
‘Secret Invasion’: Why Olivia Colman playing Union Jack could be big for the multiverse
For all the British actors involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), there’s a conspicuous absence of Union Flag spandex. Captain Carter was portrayed by Hayley Atwell in What If..? and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, noticeably leaving Captain Britain’s name for someone else to pick up. If that magically enhanced champion of the British isles breaks from the comics to the MCU, he won’t be alone as there are plenty of Brit superheroes in the multiverse.
James Gunn shocks fans by revealing he doesn’t view ‘I Am Groot’ as MCU canon
With the latest Marvel Studios effort premiering on Disney Plus tomorrow, James Gunn has decided to throw a spanner in the works with his shock admission that he doesn’t view the new series as part of MCU canon. Shortly following the Guardians of the Galaxy’s brief return in Thor: Love and Thunder, I Am Groot is set to serve as a throwback to Baby Groot, and reveal what the infantilized sequoia got up to away from the rest of the gang.
‘Andor’ showrunner speaks about the challenges of working within ‘Star Wars’ canon
By now, even the most unwitting creatives at Lucasfilm understand that Star Wars fans take the matters of canon and continuity very seriously. So, naturally, when it came to Andor, showrunner Tony Gilroy decided to leave nuisances of this nature to the higher-ups, the kind who could tell you where one alien is from just by looking at the lining of its jacket with their eyes half closed.
Will Daenerys’s dragon eggs make an appearance in ‘House of the Dragon’?
HBO’s new series set in the world of Westeros is almost here with the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon set to premiere on Aug. 21, 2022. The series will uncover one of the most important events in the history of Westeros, and of House Targaryen, the Dance of the Dragons.
Who is ‘the Hood’ in MCU’s ‘Ironheart?’
The Hood is the confirmed villain for Marvel’s Ironheart TV series, and it’s a big deal. The series will star Dominque Thorne as Iron Man’s successor, set to be introduced in the Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever. Details about the series are slim, but the girl genius will maintain her comic book origin of creating a suit of armor and becoming a superhero in her own right.
After ‘Prey,’ fans know exactly what they want to see in the next ‘Predator’ movie
When it comes to breathing new life into a flagging franchise that was running on fumes, examples don’t come much better than Dan Trachtenberg’s Prey, which has been winning rave reviews from critics and audiences all weekend, reinventing the stagnant Predator universe in blistering fashion. While a direct...
Here are the best of Ron’s lines in ‘Harry Potter’ according to fans
The wizarding world of Harry Potter is a rich and interesting one, loved by millions of readers and moviegoers across the globe. Of course, no matter how good the world-building is, if it doesn’t have characters we love coming back to, then there is no point, and in this case, one of those characters has given many a good chuckle.
Will there be more ‘Breaking Bad’ universe shows or movies?
After 15-plus years, are there any more storylines to mine for gold in the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul universe?. We’re up for any show centered around Kim Wexler, perhaps something on Nacho Varga, or even a pre-prequel featuring Giancarlo Esposito’s Gus Fring. However, it’s not entirely...
A high-altitude action classic hijacks the streaming charts
There’s a very strong argument to be made that the 1990s comfortably beats the 80s when it comes to naming the best decade ever for action cinema, and if we narrow that down even further, 1996 and 1997 in particular conspired to deliver a virtually nonstop stream of smash hits, all-time classics, cult gems, and beloved favorites.
The oracle Kurt Russell knew ‘Event Horizon’ would become a cult classic
Back in 1997, Paul W.S. Anderson’s film Event Horizon was considered a flop. Released in an era when the Alien series was in a creative lull and the big space movies were upbeat and life-affirming franchises that began with “Star” and ended with either “Trek” or “Wars,” audiences weren’t ready for a horror film set in space. Especially not a film that featured gruesome and vivid imagery of a man who had gouged out his own eyes, or images of a blood orgy, or an ending that was both open-ended and down-spirited. Event Horizon was panned by critics and only pulled in $42 million on a $60 million budget, but one fan reassured Anderson that the time would come when he would consider it his finest achievement, and that fan was future Guardians of the Galaxy star Kurt Russell.
Is the ‘Sleepy Sickness’ described in ‘The Sandman’ real?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers from The Sandman. Just like the rest of the DC Universe from which The Sandman keeps a wary distance, the recently released Netflix series is pure fiction… or so you thought. The first episode of the series starts with the greedy Roderick Burgess trapping Dream, the Lord of Dreams — also “Morpheus” or “Sandman” — and trying to cajole the entity into fulfilling his wishes. But his efforts are in vain as Dream refuses to talk and is thus left in his unescapable cage for the next hundred years. This in turn triggers the widespread and incurable ‘Sleepy Sickness’ and all you need is to rifle through the pages of history to realize that the epidemic the series depicts is not so fictional after all.
‘Echo’ set photos reveal the return of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin
Vincent D’Onofrio will be returning as Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin, in the upcoming Disney Plus show Echo, according to newly-leaked set photos giving us our first look at the white-suited villain in the show. D’Onofrio previously appeared in the Disney Plus show Hawkeye, with Echo being a spinoff of...
