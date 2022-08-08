Read full article on original website
WQAD
Visit Princeton, Illinois for Events for the Whole Family!
From Witches Night Out to the Homestead Festival. Princeton, Illinois Has Something for the Whole Family!
spotonillinois.com
Weekly recap of Rutland home sales during week ending July 16
The following home sale was reported in Rutland in the week ending July 16, according to BlockShopper.com. 102 MARKET ST.$30,000Buyer: Austin CusacSeller: James Cusac... Illinois Macon County Sheriff: "The following Deputies were recognized by the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists (AAIM) for their..." 04:02. 04:02. Illinois U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos: "It's...
geneseorepublic.com
Meet the new Annawan School Superintendent
Education has always been of great importance to James (Jamie) Bryan, who recently was named Superintendent of the Annawan School District. He succeeds Matt Nordstrom, who resigned at the end of June. Bryan was born and raised in Kewanee and after earning his Bachelor’s, Master’s and Specialist degrees from Western...
Mendota Reporter
Mendota Golf Club awards scholarships
MENDOTA – Mendota Golf Club is pleased to announce that the MGC Board of Directors has awarded academic scholarship grants of $600 each to Logan Brandner and Ethan Hanaman. The scholarship grants were created from donations in the memory of Dave Pohl and Jack Robison, long time members of MGC and supporters of the development of junior golfers.
spotonillinois.com
City of Ottawa Electrical Commission met Aug 3
Here is the agenda provided by the commission: 1. Public Comment 2. Approval of minutes 3. Exams since last meeting 4. Electrical Licenses Update 5. Chapter 22 Revised July 19, 2022 6. Exam Review 7. Next Meeting Date 8. Adjour... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 15:36. 14:55. 14:55.
spotonillinois.com
City of Rochelle Council met July 25
Here is the agenda provided by the council: I. CALL TO ORDER: 1. Pledge to the Flag 2. Prayer II. ROLL CALL: III. PROCLAMATIONS, COMMENDATIONS, ETC: 1. Retiree Recognition - Brian Albers IV. REPORTS AND COMMUNICATIONS: 1. Mayor's Report: a) Appoint... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 17:19. 17:19.
spotonillinois.com
Umar Bajwa junior tennis player earns 52 in Boys' 18 bracket in week ending July 30
There were 122 reported residential sales in Kane County in the week ending July 23, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $339,950 and the median property tax bill was $6,153 for the previous year. 735 HILLCREST Dr.East of Sleepy Hollow Rd, Sleepy Hollow$286,000Property...
spotonillinois.com
Junior tennis player McKenna Schaefbauer from Normal racks up 350 bonus points in Girls' 18 bracket by week ending July 9
The following residential sales were reported in Bloomington in the week ending July 23, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $210,000 and the median property tax bill was $3,371.5 for the previous year. 913 OAK$37,000Property Tax (2020): $1,088.68Effective Property...
spotonillinois.com
How high did Aurora junior tennis player Revanth Kothapalli rank in Boys' 14 doubles bracket by week ending May 14?
Aurora tennis player Alexandra Hu won 89 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 29. Their 89 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points...
freepressnewspapers.com
Goodrich Park equipment to remain off limits in Braidwood
Goodrich park on Maple Street has sat idle throughout the spring and summer, unable to play host to neighborhood children who hope to play on the park equipment. Members of the Braidwood Park District Board of Commissioners said unfortunately, things don’t look to get better any time soon. The...
geneseorepublic.com
Who are the top job providers in Henry County? Here's a list of them
It's hard to get to-the-minute, real-time local labor statistics, as much of the data is proprietary and some businesses and industries overlap one another (like government and farming). Jobs data also is always fluctuating as labor demand goes up and down and it doesn't always differentiate between part-time and full-time positions.
starvedrock.media
Online Fundraiser Underway To Support Struggling Ottawa VFW
You're being asked to help re-open the VFW Post in Ottawa. A Go Fund Me account has been established to help Post 2470 keep their doors open on La Salle Street. Low membership and poor managements is getting the blame for the VFW being closed last week. The veterans hangout has long been open to the public with a full bar, rental hall and gaming area.
spotonillinois.com
Aurora tennis player Ameya Tyagi ranks in Boys' 14 doubles bracket by week ending May 14
Aurora tennis player Ameya Tyagi won 189 points playing doubles tournaments in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending May 14. They are ranked 754th, up from 926th the week before. Their 189 points playing doubles equal 15 percent of their...
wjol.com
Eastbound I-80 to Get New Split-lane Configuration
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, and westbound over Richards Street, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, a stage change is scheduled to take place on eastbound I-80 beginning, weather permitting, Wednesday, Aug. 17. To prepare for the next stage of the project, starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, a lane closure will take place on eastbound I-80, between Chicago and Briggs streets.
starvedrock.media
Retired Chicago Cop Tabbed As New Streator Police Chief
There's a new top cop in Streator. Retired Chicago Police Department Commander John Franklin has been appointed Streator's new police chief, effective September 1st. He has 28 years of experience with the Chicago P.D. Franklin also has been chief in Dolton and Jacksonville, Arkansas. He replaces Robert Turner who retired...
WSPY NEWS
Mendota man ticketed after crash with cow
A Mendota man has some tickets after a crash involving a cow early Tuesday morning. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Jorge L. Rangel, of Mendota, was heading east on E. 1553rd Road near E. 14th Road, south of Earville, when a cow entered the road. Police say Rangel was not able to avoid hitting the animal. Rangel was not hurt.
wjol.com
Lockport Gets New Automotive Business
Bettenhausen Automotive announced it is planning to break ground this fall at 16471 West 159th Street to build a brand new, state-of-the-art dealership in Lockport. The development will include a one-story, nearly 35,000 square-foot Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram automobile sales center and accompanying service facility on a 12-acre site within Lockport Square. A groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at the new sitelocation. Mayor Steven Streit as well as other government officials and automotive affiliates will be in attendance.
1 dead in Lee County accident
One person is dead after a single vehicle accident in Lee County, Illinois yesterday. According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, a White 2017 Nissan Frontier was traveling on Interstate 88 westbound near milepost 63.25 at approximately 4:09 a.m. on August 9. The truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and drove […]
1470 WMBD
Deployment of Peoria-based Illinois National Guard unit
PEORIA, Ill. – Some of Peoria’s best are one again ready to help their country. The 709th Medical Company Area Support held a deployment ceremony Saturday, ahead of an assignment to help coalition forces in five locations over four countries, as part of what’s called “Operation Inherent Resolve” in Iraq and Libya.
starvedrock.media
Mendota Police Tackle Battery Issues
Mendota police were dispatched late Friday afternoon to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon investigating, police arrested 43-year-old Elizabeth Lamendola on a charge of domestic battery. Following processing at the Mendota police station, Lamendola was taken to the La Salle County Jail.
