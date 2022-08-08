Man escapes Tulsa police through drainage system after car chase

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police suspended the search of a man who led them on a chase after he seemingly escaped officers through a drainage system.

Police said just before 3 a.m., officers tried to stop a car for not having its headlights on near East 11th Street and U.S. Highway 169. Police said instead of stopping, the car kept going, leading police on a chase.

The chase led into a neighborhood near 11th and South Mingo Road, where the man driving the car got out and ran.

Police said the driver ran off into a retention pond, and escaped through the drainage system.

Police brought out K-9 officers to search for the man, but they could not find him. Officers called off the search around 3:45 a.m.

Police were able to impound the man’s car.

If you have any information about what happened, you’re asked to call Tulsa police, or Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

