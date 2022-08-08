Binance Says It Will Remove WazirX Off-Chain Transfers Hours After Indian Firm's Founder Says They Were Restarted

Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Third-Biggest Ethereum Whale Grows Wallet Balance by Nearly $800,000,000 in July on ETH Rallies: On-Chain Data
The third-biggest whale on the Ethereum (ETH) network grew its wallet balance by almost $800 million in the month of July. According to blockchain tracking service Etherscan, the whale known as Naruto went from a balance of just over $1.71 billion on July 4th to over $2.5 billion at time of writing.
CoinDesk
India's ED Probes at Least 10 Crypto Exchanges on Money Laundering Allegations: Report
India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating at least 10 crypto exchanges for allegedly assisting foreign firms launder money via crypto, according to an Economic Times report, citing people aware of the matter. The money laundering investigation gained attention recently after the ED raided the properties of a WazirX director. This...
Benzinga
EXCLUSIVE: Mark Cuban On Purchasing Crypto, Its Regulation, Ethereum Merge And Why You Shouldn't Buy Metaverse Property
Billionaire investor Mark Cuban has got opinions, with one purchasing digital currencies with genuine utility value, claiming that the price of tokens is the least significant and the least interesting component of cryptocurrencies. He also stated in an interview with Benzinga that regulation of cryptocurrencies should be "optional," with the...
CoinDesk
WazirX Co-Founder Nischal Shetty Speaks Out on Spat With Binance CEO
Nischal Shetty, the co-founder of WazirX, rebuffed a number of claims made by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao over Twitter. Zhao says Binance does not own WazirX, the target of a money laundering investigation launched by India's Directorate of Enforcement against Zanmai Labs, the Indian entity of WazirX's Singapore parent. That investigation included a raid last week against one of WazirX’s directors.
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
u.today
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%
Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
u.today
Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin
CoinDesk
Crypto Futures Exchange CoinFLEX Files for Restructuring in Seychelles
Crypto futures exchange CoinFLEX has filed for restructuring in Seychelles as part of its plan to improve its financial situation. It applied to the Seychelles Supreme Court for reorganization and restructuring. CoinFLEX will now seek approval from creditors for its restructuring plans. On Tuesday, CoinFLEX sent an email to its...
coingeek.com
India investigating ‘mysterious’ transactions between WazirX and Binance
Binance is once again the focus of investigations by a regulator, this time in India. The country’s Finance Ministry is probing transactions between the exchange and its Indian subsidiary, WazirX, which it says are “cloaked in mystery” and possibly violated foreign exchange laws. Speaking to Rajya Sabha,...
itechpost.com
US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2
Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Hit With Lawsuit From Shareholder Alleging 2021 Stock Listing Was Based On Misinformation
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is getting hit with a lawsuit alleging that the firm’s 2021 stock listing was based on misleading information. According to a recent court filing, a shareholder of Coinbase is suing executives from the crypto exchange for allegedly misleading investors into purchasing shares that were “materially different and substantially riskier” than what was disclosed to them.
CoinDesk
How Does MakerDAO Work? Understanding the 'Central Bank of Crypto'
After the collapse of Terra’s USD in the middle of 2022, algorithmic stablecoins earned a bad rap. It looked like the value of these coins was dependent on little more than hot air. But one of the oldest and most stable decentralized stablecoins, MakerDAO’s DAI, managed to sail through the pandemonium.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange dYdX Blocked Accounts That Received Even Small Amounts From Tornado Cash
Cryptocurrency exchange dYdX said it blocked user accounts with even a token link to Tornado Cash, the crypto-mixing service sanctioned Monday by the U.S. Treasury. The Treasury's action led to a significant increase in accounts flagged by dYdX's compliance provider, which is used to highlight accounts potentially associated with ransomware, malware, child sex abuse material, known criminals and sanctions lists, the company dYdX said in a blog post.
CoinDesk
What the Tornado Cash Sanction Means for Privacy Coins
There’s a long history of things that have only come into prominence after someone tried to hide them from view. In fact, there’s a name for the phenomenon – the Streisand Effect, named for the actress who attempted to remove images of her multimillion-dollar beachfront property from a small travel blog but only thrust them in front of the public.
