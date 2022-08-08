ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u.today

BTC Traders Aim at $17,000, Cardano Priced “More Aggressively,” BabyDoge Spikes 20% on Potential Major Exchange Listing: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. According to Coinbase’s orderbook, Bitcoin traders and investors are aiming at the $17,000 price range as the king crypto previously tested the lowest price in almost two years. The last time such a bid-side tilt in the orderbook was seen was back in March 2020, when Bitcoin hit its absolute lows after the bull run of 2017. However, Bitcoin and events around it have not shown any reasons as to why it is going to plunge back below $20,000. And rightly so: as reported by U.Today earlier today, Bitcoin surged to an intraday high of $24,010 on the Bitstamp exchange at 12:48 a.m. UTC.
Fortune

Coinbase posts $1.1 billion loss, falling revenue in Q2

Coinbase released its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon, posting a loss of $1.1 billion on revenue of $803 million; both figures fell short of analyst expectations, and are below what the company posted in the first quarter of the year. The results also amount to the second consecutive quarterly loss...
u.today

Ethereum Might Hit $2K in Coming Weeks; Here's Key Factor per This Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Prepping for Parabolic Move to $100,000 As Altcoin Season Peaks, According to Crypto Analyst

A popular analyst is impressed by how well altcoins are performing against Bitcoin (BTC) but still believes the king crypto can reach new all-time highs. The anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers that while 94% of altcoins are currently outperforming Bitcoin on the BTC Dominance chart, he believes they’re peaking and BTC is primed to rise again.
Reuters

Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O) cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones.
Motley Fool

Can Cardano Reach $1?

Cardano is currently trading at more than 80% less than its all-time high reached in September 2021. A new tech upgrade scheduled for this summer could be an important catalyst for Cardano. Cardano's developer ecosystem continues to grow, primarily as a result of two previous tech upgrades. You’re reading a...
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,651 BTC Off Binance

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $39,844,169 worth of Bitcoin off Binance. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3E2adcep2NRRpriLnWn1AvW3AHKqBx2mMr. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
CoinDesk

Ether Tops $1.9K as Ethereum Runs Final 'Merge' Rehearsal

Ether (ETH) rose to a two-month high early Thursday, outperforming bitcoin after Ethereum ran the final dress rehearsal of a supposedly-bullish upgrade. The native token of the Ethereum blockchain rose to $1,919, the highest since June 1, extending Monday's rise of nearly 9%, CoinDesk data shows. The ether-bitcoin exchange rate or the ETH/BTC ratio rose to 0.078, a level last seen on Jan. 7, extending the recent bullish breakout.
CoinDesk

Crypto Mixing Service Tornado Cash Blacklisted; Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Reports Q2 Net Loss

"The Hash" team discusses the U.S. Treasury Department banning all Americans from using the decentralized crypto mixing service Tornado Cash. Plus, cryptocurrency-focused financial services firm Galaxy Digital (GLXY.TO) reports second-quarter earnings amid recent market turbulence. This episode has been edited by Michele Musso. Our executive producer is Jared Schwartz. Our...
protocol.com

Bitcoin is back on center stage

Shortly after Wall Street veteran CK Zheng launched his crypto hedge fund in the summer of 2021, bitcoin soared to an all-time high price of $68,000. The rally worried the ZX Squared Capital co-founder, who was particularly troubled by speculation that bitcoin’s price could soon soar to $100,000. “People were so bullish at the time,” he told Protocol, calling the hype that drove bitcoin’s price up “crazy.”
CoinDesk

German Crypto Exchange Nuri Files for Insolvency

Cryptocurrency exchange Nuri GmbH has filed for insolvency in Berlin, according to a court filing. The platform, previously called Bitwala, was founded in 2015. Nuri said the sell-off in the crypto market coupled with the collapse of Celsius Network ultimately led to the decision. The price of bitcoin (BTC) has...
