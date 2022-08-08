Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
dailyhodl.com
Third-Biggest Ethereum Whale Grows Wallet Balance by Nearly $800,000,000 in July on ETH Rallies: On-Chain Data
The third-biggest whale on the Ethereum (ETH) network grew its wallet balance by almost $800 million in the month of July. According to blockchain tracking service Etherscan, the whale known as Naruto went from a balance of just over $1.71 billion on July 4th to over $2.5 billion at time of writing.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
u.today
BTC Traders Aim at $17,000, Cardano Priced “More Aggressively,” BabyDoge Spikes 20% on Potential Major Exchange Listing: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. According to Coinbase’s orderbook, Bitcoin traders and investors are aiming at the $17,000 price range as the king crypto previously tested the lowest price in almost two years. The last time such a bid-side tilt in the orderbook was seen was back in March 2020, when Bitcoin hit its absolute lows after the bull run of 2017. However, Bitcoin and events around it have not shown any reasons as to why it is going to plunge back below $20,000. And rightly so: as reported by U.Today earlier today, Bitcoin surged to an intraday high of $24,010 on the Bitstamp exchange at 12:48 a.m. UTC.
Dogecoin Daily: Price Jumps As Inflation Concerns Ease, But Co-Founder Asks If It's Just 'Delusional Optimism'
Dogecoin DOGE/USD rose nearly 6% to $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning. DOGE rose alongside major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap shot up 7.15% to $1.2 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 5.9%. 24-hour against Bitcoin -1.1%. 24-hour against Ethereum -6.2%
Coinbase posts $1.1 billion loss, falling revenue in Q2
Coinbase released its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon, posting a loss of $1.1 billion on revenue of $803 million; both figures fell short of analyst expectations, and are below what the company posted in the first quarter of the year. The results also amount to the second consecutive quarterly loss...
biztoc.com
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
u.today
Ethereum Might Hit $2K in Coming Weeks; Here's Key Factor per This Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Prepping for Parabolic Move to $100,000 As Altcoin Season Peaks, According to Crypto Analyst
A popular analyst is impressed by how well altcoins are performing against Bitcoin (BTC) but still believes the king crypto can reach new all-time highs. The anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers that while 94% of altcoins are currently outperforming Bitcoin on the BTC Dominance chart, he believes they’re peaking and BTC is primed to rise again.
Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O) cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones.
CNBC
What ‘crypto winter?' Schwab launches ETF giving investors significant cryptocurrency exposure
Investors have a new way to buy cryptocurrencies. Schwab Asset Management released its Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (STCE) this month to answer investor demand. David Botset, who was directly involved in the launch, told CNBC's "ETF Edge" the new product is unique because investors get an indirect way to significantly play cryptocurrencies.
Motley Fool
Can Cardano Reach $1?
Cardano is currently trading at more than 80% less than its all-time high reached in September 2021. A new tech upgrade scheduled for this summer could be an important catalyst for Cardano. Cardano's developer ecosystem continues to grow, primarily as a result of two previous tech upgrades. You’re reading a...
Benzinga
Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,651 BTC Off Binance
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $39,844,169 worth of Bitcoin off Binance. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3E2adcep2NRRpriLnWn1AvW3AHKqBx2mMr. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
CoinDesk
Ether Tops $1.9K as Ethereum Runs Final 'Merge' Rehearsal
Ether (ETH) rose to a two-month high early Thursday, outperforming bitcoin after Ethereum ran the final dress rehearsal of a supposedly-bullish upgrade. The native token of the Ethereum blockchain rose to $1,919, the highest since June 1, extending Monday's rise of nearly 9%, CoinDesk data shows. The ether-bitcoin exchange rate or the ETH/BTC ratio rose to 0.078, a level last seen on Jan. 7, extending the recent bullish breakout.
CoinDesk
Crypto Mixing Service Tornado Cash Blacklisted; Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Reports Q2 Net Loss
"The Hash" team discusses the U.S. Treasury Department banning all Americans from using the decentralized crypto mixing service Tornado Cash. Plus, cryptocurrency-focused financial services firm Galaxy Digital (GLXY.TO) reports second-quarter earnings amid recent market turbulence. This episode has been edited by Michele Musso. Our executive producer is Jared Schwartz. Our...
Coinbase's Outlook for the Rest of 2022 Is not Looking Good -- Is It Time to Abandon the Stock?
The large crypto exchange just had another rough quarter.
protocol.com
Bitcoin is back on center stage
Shortly after Wall Street veteran CK Zheng launched his crypto hedge fund in the summer of 2021, bitcoin soared to an all-time high price of $68,000. The rally worried the ZX Squared Capital co-founder, who was particularly troubled by speculation that bitcoin’s price could soon soar to $100,000. “People were so bullish at the time,” he told Protocol, calling the hype that drove bitcoin’s price up “crazy.”
CoinDesk
German Crypto Exchange Nuri Files for Insolvency
Cryptocurrency exchange Nuri GmbH has filed for insolvency in Berlin, according to a court filing. The platform, previously called Bitwala, was founded in 2015. Nuri said the sell-off in the crypto market coupled with the collapse of Celsius Network ultimately led to the decision. The price of bitcoin (BTC) has...
