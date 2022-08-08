Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New stimulus bill would send New York families thousandsJake WellsAlbany, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
Related
Gov. Hochul signs package of bills aimed at allowing seniors to ‘age in place’
Two of the bills signed by the governor focused on seniors aging in place.
Fulton County Sheriff preparing businesses for new gun laws
FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Beginning this week, you may see signs allowing concealed carry in local businesses across Fulton County as the area prepares for a New York State law set to take effect in September. The new rule is part of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act and also bans firearms in sensitive areas […]
Albany Co. suspends employee residency requirement
The Albany County Legislature approved a resolution Monday night aimed at filling open job positions.
Look inside the Abandoned Kenwood Convent in Albany, New York
Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany, New York. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schenectady PD investigate Congress Street shooting
A man was shot in Schenectady Tuesday night, police said. He sustained a gunshot wound to the torso.
Rotterdam Fire District #2 receives $1M in funding
The Fire District #2 fire department in Rotterdam received $1 million in state funding on Tuesday.
Remembering the railroad to Lake George
A 9.4-mile stripe of bike-friendly pathway cuts through parts of Glens Falls and Queensbury on its way north to Lake George. Today, anyone who rides the Warren County Bikeway will pass by old-growth trees, the feet of mountains, and eventually a sparkling view of Lake George. What they may not realize is that many others saw similar views from the same points along the path, long before any of it was paved.
Saratoga Springs DPW, Housing Authority to share salt, gas services
The Saratoga Springs Department of Public Works (DPW) and the Saratoga Springs Housing Authority (SSHA) have entered into a shared services agreement for salt and gas purchases. The Saratoga Springs City Council unanimously supported the agreement during its August 2 city council meeting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT
Saratoga Springs extends police exam deadline
Last week was the deadline for to those looking to join some local police departments. Now one city is announcing an extension for anyone who may have missed the cut-off. Saratoga Springs police announced on social media that the new deadline to apply is Monday, august 22nd.
Spotted lanternfly: New York State Department of Agriculture urges residents to kill invasive bug
Spotted lanternflies are a destructive, invasive species that feed on over 70 types of plants, including crops that are important to New York's agricultural economy.
iheart.com
Report: Election Complaint Filed Against Lee Zeldin
The Republican candidate for Governor may be facing an election fraud case. City and State reports State Senator Zellnor Myrie filed a criminal complaint with the Albany County District Attorney, over 11,000 allegedly photocopied signatures Lee Zeldin's campaign was using to get onto the Independence Party line. The state Board...
adirondackalmanack.com
ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Albany man pleads guilty to COVID-19 insurance fraud
An Albany man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a scheme to get pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Kahleke Taylor, 21, pleaded guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges.
Time To Get Cheesy In Washington County
Not many people I know do not like Cheese; Cheese is like bacon; it makes everything better! Case in point, cheese on Brussel sprouts is so much better!!!. All you cheese lovers, here is your chance to enjoy some cheese and help support a local non-profit simultaneously—Mark your calendar for September 10 and 11 for The Washington County Cheese Guild’s Annual Cheese Tour.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Invasive fly species spreading in New York state
Officials are asking residents to look out for an invasive fly from Asia that has made its way to New York. The New York State Division of Plant Industry says the spotted lanternfly was first discovered in the U.S. in 2014. It was first spotted in New York on Staten...
iheart.com
Jury: Zhukovskyy Not Guilty In Fatal New Hampshire Crash
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the West Springfield truck driver charged with causing the crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire has been found not guilty of all charges. It took the jury about two hours to get through all 15 remaining charges against the now 26-year-old. Seven of the charges were...
adirondackalmanack.com
Rangers respond to lean-to fire on Alger Island, wildland fire east of Pharaoh Lake
On July 28 at 8 p.m., Forest Rangers Miller, Nally, and Thompson responded to a report of a hiker lost on OK Slip Falls. Cell phone coordinates put the 37-year-old from Corinth near Whortleberry Pond, approximately two miles west of OK Slip Falls. After checking the trail register and confirming he was planning to hike OK Slip Falls, Rangers started searching trails in that area.
iheart.com
Garret Says What Kari Lake Needs To Do To Win The Election
I'm sure Kari Lake knows what she needs to do to win the Arizona race for Governor but I couldn't live with myself if I didn't say it out loud. Let me know if you agree.
WNYT
Staffing crisis at Saratoga Bridges leaves hundreds of families in limbo
Staffing shortages are creating headaches for businesses all across the country. However, when Social Services agencies can’t find enough workers, there are many families who feel the impact. Such is the case in the Capital Region at Saratoga Bridges. For the 200 or so individuals who take part in...
WNYT
Weekend Warren County fire under investigation
An investigation is underway after a weekend fire in Stony Creek, Warren County. The fire broke out at 138 Harrisburg Rd. just before noon on Sunday. It took firefighters from multiple departments nearly three hours to get the flames under control. The home sustained substantial damage. The homeowners were not...
Comments / 1