Read full article on original website
Related
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 soon because supplies are running low, Goldman Sachs says
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 a gallon and will average $4.40 in 2023, Goldman Sachs has predicted. Gas prices have fallen sharply after topping $5 a gallon in June, with the average price standing at $4.059 on Monday. However, Goldman said oil and gasoline prices are likely...
Narcity
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Majorly Drop Tomorrow & It'll Be The Lowest Since February
Ontario gas prices are set to drop to the lowest they've been since the winter on Saturday, and holding off on filling up is a must. According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, drivers are in for a pleasant Saturday, thanks to a possible 8-cent drop bringing areas like Toronto, Niagara, Windsor, and Ottawa down to 159.9 cents per litre.
Gas Prices Are Lower, Except in These Four States
Americans have been seeing a welcome, if gradual, decline in gasoline prices over the past month. Since peaking in early June at just over $5 a gallon, the nationwide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has eased to $4.655, as of July12, according to data from the American Automobile Association.
Gas Stimulus Checks: How Much Is Being Proposed and Will Americans Ever Get Money?
National average gas prices have fallen slightly in mid-July, down to $4.67 from their record high of just under $5 in June 2022, according to AAA. The drop occurred in spite of increased demand sparked by holiday weekend travel and summer vacations. However, many Americans are still struggling to fill their tanks while juggling other expenses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gas prices are finally dropping. Here are 4 things to know
The average price of gasoline nationwide is expected to drop below $4 a gallon in the coming days as prices continue to fall from the record highs hit in June.
Don't expect the stock market to rally even as gas prices fall and inflation cools, Goldman Sachs says
Falling gas prices mean inflation is set to cool considerably over the coming months, according to Goldman Sachs. Analysts expect lower gas prices to shave at least one percentage point off of headline CPI. But the stock market has limited upside as the Fed is unlikely to tolerate easing financial...
Wells Fargo Says Gas, Food Prices Could Fall While Rent Prices Remain High
The company also stated that inflation could potentially drop to as low as 5 percent in the next few months.
Rising Gas Prices: How Inflation Has Impacted Gas Prices Over the Years
The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is a little more than $4.72, according to AAA as of July 8. The pump pain is more or less acute depending on your region, but overall, everywhere in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
National average price of gas returns to $3.99 for first time since early March
The national price for gasoline dropped below $4.00 to $3.99 on Tuesday according to GasBuddy. It’s the eighth straight week that prices have fallen and experts believe they will continue to fall as the summer driving season concludes.
money.com
Gas Prices Dropped Back Below $4 Faster Than Expected
There’s more good news for drivers who are eager to save money on gas. On average, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. has dropped to $3.99, according to the price-tracking app GasBuddy. Gas prices crossed back below the $4 threshold just a couple months after peaking at more than $5 per gallon earlier this summer.
Consumer Price Index Shows Inflation Cooling in July to 8.5% Primarily From Decreasing Gas Prices
Inflation finally started to cool down in July, giving analysts and investors a small sense of relief. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its Consumer Price Index (CPI) on August 10, and...
Gas Prices, a Big Inflation Factor, Are Coming Down Sharply
HOUSTON — Gasoline prices, on an upward tear for months, have reversed course in recent weeks, giving consumers a welcome break. Gasoline was a major reason that U.S. consumer prices were 9.1% higher in June than a year earlier, the biggest annual increase in four decades. But now gas prices have fallen 28 days in a row, the longest decline since the collapse in energy demand in early 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic paralyzed the economy. Energy analysts say American consumers are spending $140 million less on gasoline daily than they were a month ago.
US gas prices have dropped below $4 a gallon for the first time since March, GasBuddy says
Average US gas prices have fallen below $4 a gallon for the first time since March, according to GasBuddy. Falling oil prices, driven by recession fears, strategic releases, and lower demand, have caused the drop. However, prices could soon rise again as supplies remain tight, with Goldman Sachs expecting a...
SmartMetric Reports That 127 Million Americans Have Had a Fraudulant Charge on Their Credit or Debit Cards, Giving a Huge Motivation to Consumers to Adopt Safer Biometric Based Credit and Debit Cards
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME): Nearly half of all American adults have had a fraudulent charge on their credit or debit cards, amounting to around 127 million people. More than one in three credit or debit card holders has experienced card fraud more than once. 1 This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005762/en/ This high rate of card fraud victims is even more alarming when it is noted that consumers now use cards as their major form of payment in the USA. According to a report by the Atlanta Fed 2, card payments were more popular than paper or electronic payments in 2020. In a typical month, consumers made an average of 43 payments using debit, credit, or prepaid cards (or 63 percent of total payments); 17 payments using cash, paper checks, and other paper instruments (26 percent); and eight payments using electronic and other means of payment (11 percent).
Average gas prices expected to fall below $4 this week, expert says
Gas prices have continued to drop over the past month across the country after setting records for all-time highs and forcing Americans to pay more than ever before.
Inflation cooled off in July as tumbling gas prices offered Americans much-needed relief
The Consumer Price Index — a closely watched inflation yardstick — rose 8.5% in the year through July, easing from the previous month's sky-high pace.
nationalinterest.org
Mixed Blessing: Shrinking Demand for Gas Drives Down Prices
New data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that gas demand dropped from 9.25 million b/d to 8.54 million b/d last week. For nearly two months now, long-frustrated American motorists have been on the receiving end of much-needed relief at the pump. According to AAA data, the average national...
Gas prices continue to go down across the country
As summer vacations come to an end, gas prices have begun to drop, with some stations even charging less than $4 a gallon. Errol Barnett reports.
Gas Prices Fall, But Not Enough to Lure Drivers Back to the Pump
WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) — Despite steadily falling gas prices during the peak of the summer driving season, fewer drivers fueled up last week. It’s another sign that, for now, Americans are changing their driving habits to cope with higher pump prices. Meanwhile, the cost of oil has edged lower on fears of economic slowdowns elsewhere around the globe. Because of these factors, the national average for a gallon of gas fell to $4.05.
US News and World Report
Annual Inflation Falls More Than Expected in July as Gas Price Drop Offsets Housing and Food Costs
In the first sign that rampant inflation may be slowing down, the annual rate of prices paid by consumers fell more than expected in July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday. [. READ:. Gas Prices Dip Below $4 a Gallon ]. The eagerly anticipated report shows the annual...
Comments / 0