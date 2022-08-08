NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME): Nearly half of all American adults have had a fraudulent charge on their credit or debit cards, amounting to around 127 million people. More than one in three credit or debit card holders has experienced card fraud more than once. 1 This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005762/en/ This high rate of card fraud victims is even more alarming when it is noted that consumers now use cards as their major form of payment in the USA. According to a report by the Atlanta Fed 2, card payments were more popular than paper or electronic payments in 2020. In a typical month, consumers made an average of 43 payments using debit, credit, or prepaid cards (or 63 percent of total payments); 17 payments using cash, paper checks, and other paper instruments (26 percent); and eight payments using electronic and other means of payment (11 percent).

