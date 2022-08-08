ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narcity

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Majorly Drop Tomorrow & It'll Be The Lowest Since February

Ontario gas prices are set to drop to the lowest they've been since the winter on Saturday, and holding off on filling up is a must. According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, drivers are in for a pleasant Saturday, thanks to a possible 8-cent drop bringing areas like Toronto, Niagara, Windsor, and Ottawa down to 159.9 cents per litre.
TheStreet

Gas Prices Are Lower, Except in These Four States

Americans have been seeing a welcome, if gradual, decline in gasoline prices over the past month. Since peaking in early June at just over $5 a gallon, the nationwide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has eased to $4.655, as of July12, according to data from the American Automobile Association.
money.com

Gas Prices Dropped Back Below $4 Faster Than Expected

There’s more good news for drivers who are eager to save money on gas. On average, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. has dropped to $3.99, according to the price-tracking app GasBuddy. Gas prices crossed back below the $4 threshold just a couple months after peaking at more than $5 per gallon earlier this summer.
The New York Times

Gas Prices, a Big Inflation Factor, Are Coming Down Sharply

HOUSTON — Gasoline prices, on an upward tear for months, have reversed course in recent weeks, giving consumers a welcome break. Gasoline was a major reason that U.S. consumer prices were 9.1% higher in June than a year earlier, the biggest annual increase in four decades. But now gas prices have fallen 28 days in a row, the longest decline since the collapse in energy demand in early 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic paralyzed the economy. Energy analysts say American consumers are spending $140 million less on gasoline daily than they were a month ago.
The Associated Press

nationalinterest.org

Mixed Blessing: Shrinking Demand for Gas Drives Down Prices

New data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that gas demand dropped from 9.25 million b/d to 8.54 million b/d last week. For nearly two months now, long-frustrated American motorists have been on the receiving end of much-needed relief at the pump. According to AAA data, the average national...
Lootpress

Gas Prices Fall, But Not Enough to Lure Drivers Back to the Pump

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) — Despite steadily falling gas prices during the peak of the summer driving season, fewer drivers fueled up last week. It’s another sign that, for now, Americans are changing their driving habits to cope with higher pump prices. Meanwhile, the cost of oil has edged lower on fears of economic slowdowns elsewhere around the globe. Because of these factors, the national average for a gallon of gas fell to $4.05.
