Adam Schiff Is Making Moves to Replace Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker If She Steps Back After Midterms: Report
California Rep. Adam Schiff is reportedly positioning himself as heir to Nancy Pelosi's speakership, if she chooses to retire from her role following the midterm elections. The Washington Post reports that Schiff's efforts have "focused on consolidating support among his home base" in California, but that he "has not made an explicit ask for endorsements." Instead, the Post says Schiff "is gauging members' interest and planting the seed that leading the caucus is his goal."
POLITICO
A large group of GOP senators released a statement backing Nancy Pelosi as she lands in Taiwan for a visit.
It comes as China has warned of serious consequences from a Pelosi visit. What happened: A group of 26 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, released a statement supporting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan mere moments after a House delegation landed on the island. Here's what they...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Republicans say Democrats will ‘pay the price’ in midterms for passing massive spending bill
Republicans on Sunday heaped scorn on Democrats for passing a multibillion-dollar economic package, warning that it would come back to haunt them in the November midterms. "Democrats will pay the price in November for raising taxes on families during a recession," Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.
Washington Examiner
'Sold out West Virginia': Trump blasts Manchin for secret Schumer deal at WI rally
Former President Donald Trump condemned Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) over his "political antics" that led to a surprise energy, healthcare, and tax deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) at a rally in Wisconsin on Friday evening. The 45th president's comments are his most pointed to date about Manchin...
Washington Examiner
Senate Republicans fume over Democrats passing surprise reconciliation deal
Senate Republicans lambasted their Democratic colleagues for pushing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-WV) surprise energy, healthcare, and tax deal through the chamber over the weekend. Schumer squeezed the Inflation Reduction Act, which was thought to be dead due to opposition from Manchin and Sen....
POLITICO
Chuck Schumer says senators have reached an agreement to pass veterans health care legislation — they'll vote on three amendments.
The Majority Leader said he believes the Senate will send the bill to Joe Biden's desk Tuesday evening. What's happening: Senators have reached a deal to pass veterans health care legislation, after the GOP blocked the legislation last week and pushed for multiple amendments. At his weekly press conference, Majority...
POLITICO
Tom Emmer is telling his colleagues that he intends to run for majority whip if the GOP takes the majority next year, according to three House Republicans.
He's (talking about) running: Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), currently chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, started conversations about a majority whip run over the past two weeks, per the three Republicans who spoke to POLITICO. That marks a pivot for Emmer, who'd previously been staying quiet about his post-NRCC plans in order to stay focused on a midterm election that's highly likely to hand the House to the GOP.
Joe Manchin spotted chatting up Kyrsten Sinema on the Senate floor as Dems' Inflation Reduction Act hangs in the balance
Sinema has thus far stayed silent as to whether she will support the Dems' spending deal. Meanwhile, GOP senators were also spotted chatting her up.
Sen. Schumer talks on what the Inflation Reduction Act means for Americans
And right now we're going to take stock of this weekend's big news in the Senate, which passed a massive package of climate, tax and health care measures known as the Inflation Reduction Act. This was a culmination of more than a year of negotiations and Democratic infighting - history-making legislation. We are joined now by NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell, who's been following all of this. Hey, Kelsey.
GOP says no to helping Americans, coddles Trump. Now the FBI has searched his home.
Trump says federal agents have searched Mar-a-Lago. So Republicans are dealing with that on top of abortion backlash and terrible candidates.
Trump says he took the Fifth in NY civil investigation
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general’s long-running civil investigation into his business dealings, the former president said in a statement. Trump arrived at Attorney General Letitia James’ Manhattan offices in a motorcade shortly before 9 a.m., before announcing more than an hour later that he “declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution.” “I once asked, ‘If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?’ Now I know the answer to that question,” the statement said. “When your family, your company, and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors and the Fake News Media, you have no choice.” Trump spent more than six hours in the building, departing again via motorcade before 3:30 p.m.
POLITICO
Senate GOP launches ad attacking Patty Murray
Republicans are now putting money behind their claims that Washington is a potential Senate pickup opportunity this fall. The National Republican Senatorial Committee launched an attack ad against Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.)
RESULTS: Trump-backed Leora Levy prevails in GOP primary Senate race and will face Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal in November
Connecticut held primary elections on Tuesday. Polls closed at 8 p.m. ET. Decision Desk HQ called the GOP Senate primary for Leora Levy on Tuesday night. In November, she'll face off against incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal. The races and the stakes:. Endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Leora Levy took...
Vulnerable House Democrats won't say if they plan to vote for Manchin Inflation Reduction Act
Vulnerable House Democrats seeking re-election this fall are not saying how they will vote on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, days before the House takes up the bill for final passage. On Sunday, the Senate voted 50-50 on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, with Vice President Kamala Harris...
A political unicorn, Joe O'Dea embraces the moderate label in Colorado U.S. Senate race
We now know who made the $4 million bad bet to boost Joe O'Dea in the Colorado Republican U.S. Senate primary.It was the Senate Majority PAC, affiliated with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, according to new federal election filings.Why it matters: The gamble to spend big to portray first-time candidate O'Dea as a moderate — in the hopes of convincing Republicans to nominate far-right candidate Ron Hanks — may cost Democrats the majority in the U.S. Senate if the challenger can use that appeal to upset Democratic incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet.The big picture: With O'Dea's victory in the...
Senate Republicans block $35 cap on price of insulin from Democratic bill
Washington — Senate Republicans on Sunday blocked a $35 monthly cap on the cost of insulin in the private market from being included in Democrats' economic tax and spending package, voting down an amendment to the measure during a marathon session leading up to what Democrats hope will be final passage of the bill.
Schumer announces Senate vote for major climate and healthcare bill on Saturday
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that there would be a vote on a motion to proceed on the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats’ climate and spending bill, on Saturday, teeing up the process for a vote on the legislation.Mr Schumer on Thursday announced the vote despite the fact that the Senate Parliamentarian has yet to finish subjecting the legislation to the Byrd Bath process to determine whether any part of the Inflation Reduction Act constitutes “extraneous matter”.Democrats, who have only 50 seats in their caucus, and hope to pass the legislation through a process called budget reconciliation, which would allow...
Analysis: Democrats score big wins on climate, drugs with $430 billion U.S. Senate bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats scored a major policy victory when the U.S. Senate passed a $430 billion climate change, healthcare and tax bill that will help reduce the carbon emissions that drive climate change while also cutting drug costs for the elderly.
deseret.com
From stonewaller to salesman: Manchin’s dramatic arc to pass historic climate legislation
When Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., halted talks on the $2 trillion version of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” bill, many believed that was the end of the administration-defining legislation. The New York Times reports that the Democrats needed unanimous support to pass the bill, and “Mr. Manchin’s resistance has been the primary obstacle to doing so all along, handing him effective veto power over its contents.”
