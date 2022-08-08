I am currently on my 4th iPhone (3rd generation SE) and there is something I have noticed with most, if not all, of them and don't know the point of it. From time to time, the display of icons drops down the screen so that it is only in the bottom half. I don't know what triggers it, something to do with the button at the bottom and I have not managed to do it deliberately. I easily get it back to the top with a button press.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO