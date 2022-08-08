COVID-19 brought burnout to the forefront, but here’s why it will be a long-term issue
AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal ) — Combating burnout has become a priority for employers and employees alike over the past two years.
While the challenges associated with COVID-19 may have brought burnout to the forefront, new research suggests the issue isn’t likely to fade even if the pandemic does — especially given the burnout challenges posed by remote work.
That’s due in part to a link between burnout and imposter syndrome, according to the 2022 Asana Anatomy of Work Index. Asana’s research, which included a survey of more than 10,000 knowledge industry workers, found 70% of employees experienced burnout or imposter syndrome in the last year, with 42% experiencing both.
