Assertio Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Assertio Holdings ASRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Assertio Holdings beat estimated earnings by 250.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $9.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 17.55% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Assertio Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.09 0.12 -0.04

EPS Actual 0.38 0.10 0.08 -0.32

Revenue Estimate 33.06M 30.77M 22.04M 24.26M

Revenue Actual 36.54M 33.33M 25.47M 25.37M

To track all earnings releases for Assertio Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.