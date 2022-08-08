Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Related
Boise Water Lantern Festival Just Weeks Away
Thousands of family, friends, and strangers gather each year to celebrate life bringing together individuals from all ages, backgrounds, and walks of life. It's a pretty beautiful sight seeing thousands of lanterns lights reflecting upon the water in Julia Davis Park and being a part of a collective experience. According...
Three Injured in Two-vehicle Crash South of Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-Three people were injured when an car crossed the centerline and struck a pickup Sunday evening south of Bellevue. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded a little after 4:30 p.m. on State Highway 75 near Pero Rd for the two-vehicle crash. The sheriff's office said Guadalupe Colis, 21, of Hailey was headed north in a Ford Focus when, for unknown reasons, the car went off the right shoulder, she overcorrected and came back across the centerline and collided with a Toyota Tundra driven by a Boise man. The impact caused the pickup to end up on its side. Colis, who was not wearing a seat belt, was flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. The Boise man his is female passenger were wearing seat belts and received minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office. The crash blocked the roadway for more than an hour and forced traffic to detour.
Search in Payette River for Missing Nampa Man Called Off
CASCADE, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities in Valley County called off a search for a missing Nampa man who presumably drowned on Sunday in the Payette River. The Valley County Sheriff's Office said that following an extensive search on Sunday and Monday no sign of 43-year-old Clark Halverson was found. The sheriff's office had gotten a 911 call from a motorist on State Highway along the river saying a man appeared to need help in the water. Valley County Sheriff's deputies, Cascade Fire and EMS, Valley County Search and Rescue, Boise County Sheriff's Office, Garden Valley Fire Protection District, and the Cascade Rafting Company spent most of Sunday and Monday searching by land and air with a drone looking for Halverson. The sheriff's office called off the search Monday afternoon and said it would resume if more information came in on a possible location of the body.
Some Serious Country Artists Are Coming Together For One Show In Boise
Cody Johnson is coming to Boise this October and he is bringing some amazing performers with him. Tickets are on sale now and you definitely want to go. Cody Johnson will be headlining at the ExtraMile Arena on Thursday, October 27th. If Cody Johnson wasn't enough, country star Randy Houser will be joining him and the opener will be The Steel Woods. That is going to be a packed night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fatal Crash in Kuna Under Investigation by Task Force
KUNA, Idaho (KLIX)-A special task force is investigating a high-speed pursuit Saturday night that ended in a head-on crash that killed two men in Kuna. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Ruben Garcia, and 28-year-old Jonathan Calderon died in the head-on crash at around midnight on Saturday. Calderon was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, Garcia died in the crash. The sheriff's office says Meridian Police attempted to pull Garcia over for allegedly driving erratically but sped off at a high rate of speed towards Kuna without his headlights on in a Nissan Altima. Meridian Police called off the pursuit when it entered Kuna jurisdiction and officers notified Kuna Police. Kuna officers attempted to use spike stripes which Garcia avoided. Eventually, Garcia allegedly lost control and went into oncoming traffic, still without headlights, and struck the pickup driven by Calderon. The Boise Police Department is leading the Critical Incident Task Force (CITF).
Three From Jerome Hospitalized after Rollover in Elmore County
PINE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two adults and a juvenile from Jerome were hospitalized late Friday night when their Jeep rolled on the Pine-Featherville Road. According to Idaho State Police, a male and female, both 23, and a juvenile were in the Jeep Cherokee at a little before midnight when the driver swerved to avoid an animal and went off the road and rolled. The female passenger had to be flown by air ambulance to the hospital while the juvenile and male were taken by ground ambulance. All three had been wearing seat belts. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
98.3 The Snake
Twin Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
874K+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0