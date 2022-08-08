Read full article on original website
Anna Sharp Says Grant Opportunities Available Locally Through IL Ag in the Classroom
The Illinois Ag in the Classroom has two grant opportunities for teachers to use in the upcoming school year. Warren-Henderson Ag in the Classroom Coordinator Anna Sharp explains the process of applying for the Book and Project Grants:. “The Book Grant and it is for up to $250 worth of...
Interim Galesburg parks director named permanent boss
The city of Galesburg has selected Elizabeth Varner as the Director of Parks and Recreation effective Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Varner has been serving as the Interim Director of Parks and Recreation since April 2022 and has over 32 years of professional experience in the field of parks and recreation, including working for the city of Galesburg for 30 years before her retirement in 2018, according to a city release Tuesday.
Hear From Monmouth College’s SOFIA Program at BCA’s Old Friends Talk Art on Wed. August 10th
Today at 10 am, the Buchanan Center for the Arts Old Friends Talk Art will host Monmouth College’s Summer Opportunities for Intellectual Activities (SOFIA), says Executive Director Kristyne Gilbert:. “Regina Johnson is the lead coordinator of this program. She works with the Champion Miller Center and students are working...
CI Hero: Brimfield native continues service to the community
BRIMFIELD, Ill (WMBD) — Three decades of public service and five years as Peoria County’s Sheriff. This week’s CI Hero, Brian Asbell, hails from Brimfield, where he said the community is centered around caring for others. Whether it’s reflecting on his time served to protect the community, or his work supporting breast cancer research, Brian […]
6th Annual Rileystrong 5K Saturday, August 27th
The 6th annual Rileystrong 5K Color Run and Kids Fun Run is scheduled for Saturday, August 27th in honor of Riley Thomas, with proceeds benefitting St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Organizer Michelle Thomas shares where to line up for the race:. “We start at the Monmouth American Legion and then...
Visit Princeton, Illinois for Events for the Whole Family!
From Witches Night Out to the Homestead Festival. Princeton, Illinois Has Something for the Whole Family!
City approves amended agreement with Westlake Shopping Center
PEORIA, Ill. – Improvements to Peoria’s Westlake Shopping Center are becoming a little more costly than previously thought. The Peoria City Council Tuesday approved an amendment to a Special Service Area agreement that will allow the shopping center’s owners to refinance a bank loan. “Due to some...
Who got a new house? Who sold it to them?
Norma J. Hepner Declaration of Trust and Robert L. Hepner Trust to David and Abigail McCall, 9032 E. 2850th St., Kewanee, $248,500. Norma J. Hepner Trust and Robert L. Hepner Trust to Bennett Kuster, 28520 N. 900 Ave., Kewanee, $191,500. Estate of James L. Rounds to Joseph Cordray, 329 E....
Only Quad Cities emergency vet cutting hours
Those of us who have pets know they are like family and when they’re sick, they need to see a vet. The only emergency animal clinic in the Quad Cities is in Bettendorf. Local pet owners will soon not have that option for emergency veterinary care two days a week.
'It's our river' | Former Princeton city council member speaks out against train merger
PRINCETON, Iowa — Former Princeton, Iowa City Council member, Ann Geiger is no stranger to the riverfront. "I was a former city of Princeton council person for two and a half terms. I helped start the park board and the tree committee. I have written grants for this community, and I previously worked for the city of Davenport in community and economic development for 17 years."
Margaret Louise “Peggy” Knosher
Margaret Louise “Peggy” Knosher, 86, of Galesburg, died at 2:28 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at home. She was born October 26, 1935, in Eagleton, Wisconsin, the daughter of Raymond and Sarah Meyer. She married Harlan Knosher on December 24, 1956. She is survived by her husband of...
WIU Athletics to Host Purple & Gold Auction Aug. 13
MACOMB, IL — Western Illinois University Athletics will host its largest fundraiser of the year this Saturday (Aug. 13) at Western Hall. The 33rd Annual Purple & Gold Auction will feature a social, silent auction, two cash raffles, dinner, a short program and a live auction benefiting Western’s nearly 400 Leatherneck student-athletes. The online auction is currently open.
Davenport company selling fold up rooms for extra space
An eastern Iowa company is manufacturing and marketing what it calls “micro rooms” that can placed in your back yard or beside the house to be used as a spare bedroom, office or sunroom, and in a host of business applications. Fred Smith, co-owner of FastPacs — based...
Beer billboard battle: Quad Cities breweries duke it out through signs on opposite sides of the river
DAVENPORT, Iowa — If you've passed by Front Street Brewery or Wake Brewing recently, you might have caught sight of some billboards directing you across the river for a taste of local beer. The rival billboards are part of a fun game of poking the bear being played by...
Iowa Balloon Festival Coming To Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino
The Quad-Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City® Casino Resort are proud to bring you the Annual Quad City. Balloon Fest. This year’s event will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, IA on Friday, August 12 and. Saturday, August 13. Gates open at 4...
Knox County deputy takes a splash, raises $1K for St. Jude
Someone's Apple Watch accidentally called 911 at a St. Jude fundraiser in Maquon. When the responding deputy saw no emergency, she gave the crowd a challenge.
Holly M. (Boyer) Powell
Holly M. (Boyer) Powell, 83, of Avon, IL, passed away at 8:12 a.m., Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Roseville Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Roseville, IL. Holly was born November 18, 1938 in her home near Abingdon, IL in Knox County. She was the daughter of Vernon and Hilma (Roberts) Boyer.
Central Illinois corn farmers defend against new 'tar spot' crop disease
A pathogenic crop disease has officially arrived in central Illinois, with the potential to rival the dreaded corn rootworm as a top corn yield-robber. Tar spot (Phyllachora Madis) is a fungus that affects corn leaves, forming black specks that cannot be easily removed. So-called “fisheye” lesions — brown or tan lesions with darker borders — can also develop. Robbed of their natural, leafy protection, kernels may not reach full growth potential, stifling yields.
Some QC Pools Will Close For The Season This Month. Here’s The Schedule.
As grand (read: hot) as summer has been, August marks the transition into fall and that means some local pools will be closing for the summer later this month. The public pools in Davenport, Rock Island, and Moline will also close at different times. (Bettendorf's Splash Landing closed last month after ongoing paint problems this summer). If you've been meaning to get out to a pool and relax, the time to do that is now. Here's when the pools will close:
