Holly Energy Partners: Q2 Earnings Insights

Holly Energy Partners HEP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Holly Energy Partners missed estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.48.

Revenue was up $9.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Holly Energy Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.39 0.48 0.46 0.49

EPS Actual 0.45 0.43 0.46 0.48

Revenue Estimate 117.25M 119.00M 127.33M 129.61M

Revenue Actual 120.20M 118.49M 122.58M 126.23M

To track all earnings releases for Holly Energy Partners visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.