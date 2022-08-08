ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary's County, MD

Verbos files as a write-in candidate for St. Mary's commissioner president

By By Caleb M. Soptelean
Southern Maryland News
Southern Maryland News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25dzIp_0h8tbjoe00

Although he filed as an independent for St. Mary’s County commissioner president on June 28, Ronald E. Verbos said he changed it to run as a write-in candidate on Aug. 4.

Verbos, a business manager with Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum in Calvert County, said he refiled because he wasn’t able to obtain the necessary 775 signatures by the Aug. 3 deadline. He started collecting signatures on June 1, he said, but a number of people weren’t comfortable putting their personal information, including address and birth date, on the form.

