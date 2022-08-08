Verbos files as a write-in candidate for St. Mary's commissioner president

Although he filed as an independent for St. Mary’s County commissioner president on June 28, Ronald E. Verbos said he changed it to run as a write-in candidate on Aug. 4.

Verbos, a business manager with Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum in Calvert County, said he refiled because he wasn’t able to obtain the necessary 775 signatures by the Aug. 3 deadline. He started collecting signatures on June 1, he said, but a number of people weren’t comfortable putting their personal information, including address and birth date, on the form.