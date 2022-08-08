Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Authorities share more details after discovering body believed to be missing Asheville man
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities are sharing more details after discovering a body in the weeks-long search for a missing 20-year-old. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says authorities located human remains in a remote area of Curtis Creek on Monday afternoon. Detectives believe the body is that of 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci who has been missing from the Asheville area since June 24. A statement posted on behalf of his parents to a Facebook group titled "Help us find 20 year old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found around 1 p.m. on Aug. 8.
Body found in ‘rugged’ ravine while searching for missing Asheville man
A body was found Tuesday afternoon while officials were looking for a missing man in McDowell County.
Body of missing Asheville man found in ravine in McDowell County, deputies say
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a 20-year-old man who disappeared from Asheville has been found, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said search crews found human remains on Monday in a remote area of McDowell County. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office confirmed...
my40.tv
Jackson County remembering senior deputy after his passing
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County authorities are mourning the loss of a deputy following a lengthy illness. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Senior Deputy Sean Kevin Bryson began his career with the department in December of 2002. He became a deputy in 2004 and was...
iheart.com
Cooper Visits WNC, New Info in Burke Drowning, More NC Trail Redevelopment
(Cherokee, NC) -- North Carolina's governor is speaking about economic development in the mountains. Roy Cooper stopped to speak at the Rebounding Stronger Summit in Cherokee yesterday. One of his main talking points addressed the addition of more high-speed internet access thanks to new infrastructure spending. Cooper also emphasized the importance of community colleges on the economy.
my40.tv
Madison County will join lawsuit against HCA Healthcare, attorney confirms
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Another western North Carolina county is joining the fight against HCA Healthcare and Mission. The attorney for Madison County confirmed with News 13 Wednesday, Aug. 10 that the county will be joining in on the class action antitrust lawsuit by Buncombe County and the city of Asheville against HCA.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for wanted man in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the whereabouts of a wanted man. 52-year-old John Paul Hudson is wanted on a parole violation along with a warrant communicating threats, according to deputies. If you have any information on where John Hudson...
Smoky Mountain News
Sylva man graduates wildlife law enforcement training
Sylva resident Cole Burch is among the 15 new wildlife law enforcement officers sworn in during the 58th Basic School graduation ceremony July 20. The seven-month training included a variety of conservation-specific instruction as well as basic law enforcement skills. Graduates will now begin six months of on-the-job training under the supervision of a veteran wildlife officer. After completing field training, they will be assigned a permanent duty station in North Carolina.
my40.tv
Recovery Community Center: New resource opens for people battling addiction
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hope Coalition's Recovery Community Center opened Wednesday in Hendersonville. Peer support specialists are on hand to help anyone begin the recovery journey. Hope Coalition executive director Julie Huneycutt said it's important to provide a support group for those dealing with substance abuse. "It's a hopeful...
my40.tv
Saluda Grade Trail in NC gets $250,000 pledge from Polk County Community Foundation
SALUDA, N.C. (WLOS) — A plan to turn a mountain railroad line into a recreational trail has received a big financial pledge. The Polk County Community Foundation has pledged a $250,000 grant toward the Saluda Grade Trail — the first major grant toward purchase of the rail corridor and trail development in North Carolina.
my40.tv
Wanted: Authorities search for information after animal rescue break-in
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying their suspect after a local animal shelter was broken into. ROAD TO RECOVERY: PUPPIES FOUND ABANDONED ON SIDE OF ROAD WITH MAGGOTS "EATING THEM ALIVE" Authorities say on Sunday, July 31, at around...
Mountain Xpress
Downtown dodged a mall, but substation now looms
Our late father, landscape architect John Lantzius, was well-known for his determined efforts in his hometown of Asheville, starting in the 1970s, to preserve and renew Lexington Avenue. As longtime and frequent visitors to Asheville — since the 1950s, in fact — we share the passion he had to create a home for local, independent businesses, and a pleasant place for people to live, visit and enjoy.
my40.tv
Community invited to weigh in on Asheville's Walton Street Park and Walton Street Pool
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some upgrades are being planned for a beloved park and pool in Asheville, but city leaders say they want to hear more from the community before the changes take place. Asheville Parks & Recreation has allocated $500,000 for the improvement of recreation features in Walton...
my40.tv
Residents voice concerns over proposed townhouse development for east Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Another new housing development is looking to make its way onto Buncombe County soil. But some residents living in the Asheville neighborhood where it’s proposed to go aren’t letting it happen without a fight. “It’s a small, quiet, little neighborhood," Kristin Skipper said...
Deputies search for man accused of breaking into Rutherford Co. animal rescue
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, an unknown man broke into Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue, located at 380 US 221N Hwy. at 1:45 a.m.
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say
Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
Smoky Mountain News
Rising songwriter rolls into Franklin
Kentucky singer-songwriter Dalton Mills will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, on the side lawn at Yonder Community Market in Franklin. Originally from Middlesboro, Kentucky, Mills now calls East Tennessee home. With a unique and mesmerizing style of Americana/indie-folk, he’s a rising name in the musical circles of Southern Appalachia and beyond.
Woman charged with meth possession in McDowell Co.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested on a drug charge in McDowell County. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Peggy Lee Cantrell, 37, of Marion with felonious possession of methamphetamine. Deputies said detectives were patrolling the Montford Cove community when they stopped Cantrell’s vehicle for not having a registration plate. Deputies located […]
my40.tv
Asheville City Schools spent at least $405,000 on recent superintendent buyouts, searches
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools will soon once again be looking for a superintendent. It's a situation the system has been in several times over the last decade -- and one that's cost it hundreds of thousands of dollars. According to data obtained by News 13, Asheville...
This Is North Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
