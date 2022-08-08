Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Authorities share more details after discovering body believed to be missing Asheville man
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities are sharing more details after discovering a body in the weeks-long search for a missing 20-year-old. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says authorities located human remains in a remote area of Curtis Creek on Monday afternoon. Detectives believe the body is that of 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci who has been missing from the Asheville area since June 24. A statement posted on behalf of his parents to a Facebook group titled "Help us find 20 year old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found around 1 p.m. on Aug. 8.
WLOS.com
Jackson County remembering senior deputy after his passing
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County authorities are mourning the loss of a deputy following a lengthy illness. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Senior Deputy Sean Kevin Bryson began his career with the department in December of 2002. He became a deputy in 2004 and was...
One stabbed at QT in Greenville
One person was injured during a stabbing Wednesday morning in Greenville.
my40.tv
WLOS.com
Madison County will join lawsuit against HCA Healthcare, attorney confirms
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Another western North Carolina county is joining the fight against HCA Healthcare and Mission. The attorney for Madison County confirmed with News 13 Wednesday, Aug. 10 that the county will be joining in on the class action antitrust lawsuit by Buncombe County and the city of Asheville against HCA.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for wanted man in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the whereabouts of a wanted man. 52-year-old John Paul Hudson is wanted on a parole violation along with a warrant communicating threats, according to deputies. If you have any information on where John Hudson...
Smoky Mountain News
Sylva man graduates wildlife law enforcement training
Sylva resident Cole Burch is among the 15 new wildlife law enforcement officers sworn in during the 58th Basic School graduation ceremony July 20. The seven-month training included a variety of conservation-specific instruction as well as basic law enforcement skills. Graduates will now begin six months of on-the-job training under the supervision of a veteran wildlife officer. After completing field training, they will be assigned a permanent duty station in North Carolina.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Historic Asheville Neighborhood Celebrates Community
The East End/Valley Street Community Heritage Festival takes place Saturday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Asheville’s Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The Festival Parade starts at 10 a.m., progressing from the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Alexander Drive to the park. The festival got its start in 2017 in the East End/Valley Street community, one of Asheville’s most historic neighborhoods. Like many events, it was canceled for the last two years because of COVID, but organizers are eager to welcome everyone to festivities this year.
WLOS.com
Back-to-school bash for teens planned in Asheville's Pack Square Park
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is throwing a party for local teens before they head back to school. Tha After Party: Summer Bash '22 is set for 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Pack Square Park. The free event follows a back-to-school fair in the same space for younger students.
WLOS.com
Saluda Grade Trail in NC gets $250,000 pledge from Polk County Community Foundation
SALUDA, N.C. (WLOS) — A plan to turn a mountain railroad line into a recreational trail has received a big financial pledge. The Polk County Community Foundation has pledged a $250,000 grant toward the Saluda Grade Trail — the first major grant toward purchase of the rail corridor and trail development in North Carolina.
Mountain Xpress
Downtown dodged a mall, but substation now looms
Our late father, landscape architect John Lantzius, was well-known for his determined efforts in his hometown of Asheville, starting in the 1970s, to preserve and renew Lexington Avenue. As longtime and frequent visitors to Asheville — since the 1950s, in fact — we share the passion he had to create a home for local, independent businesses, and a pleasant place for people to live, visit and enjoy.
my40.tv
Community invited to weigh in on Asheville's Walton Street Park and Walton Street Pool
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some upgrades are being planned for a beloved park and pool in Asheville, but city leaders say they want to hear more from the community before the changes take place. Asheville Parks & Recreation has allocated $500,000 for the improvement of recreation features in Walton...
WLOS.com
No injuries after Asheville house fire prompts response of more than 80 firefighters
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at one house in Asheville while the owners were home. Officials with the Asheville Fire Department tell News 13 the fire started around 3:53 p.m. on Tuesday. Homeowners and neighbors say they had heard a loud...
WLOS.com
Growing homeless population has Asheville leaders planning for cold winter nights
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Homeless Coalition met Wednesday afternoon to brainstorm ways to improve the accessibility and awareness of shelters during the area's coldest nights. City leaders said there are more than 600 unhoused people, 232 of which are unsheltered. ABCCM Director of Homeless Services Tim McElyea...
WLOS.com
Residents voice concerns over proposed townhouse development for east Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Another new housing development is looking to make its way onto Buncombe County soil. But some residents living in the Asheville neighborhood where it’s proposed to go aren’t letting it happen without a fight. “It’s a small, quiet, little neighborhood," Kristin Skipper said...
WLOS.com
Law enforcement search Brevard College building after report of suspicious package
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities searched an area of Brevard on Wednesday after receiving a call about a suspicious package. Brevard police say they received a report about the suspicious package at the Bryan Moore Science Building of Brevard College on Aug. 10. Transylvania County Emergency Services posted on social media earlier Wednesday that police were asking the public to avoid the area around Brevard College "due to on going Law Enforcement Operations."
WLOS.com
'We feel violated': Authorities search for information after animal rescue break-in
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying their suspect after a local animal shelter was broken into. Authorities say on Sunday, July 31 at around 1:45 a.m., an unknown male broke into Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue, located along US Highway 221 North, in Rutherfordton.
WJCL
911 dispatcher helps South Carolina woman when she unexpectedly goes into labor at home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Talk about a special delivery. A pregnant South Carolina woman unexpectedly went into labor while at home. The baby was coming too quick to make it to the hospital, but the birthing went well thanks to a 911 dispatcher. Shonda Fuller, 38 weeks pregnant, was giving...
