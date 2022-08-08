Recap: Party City Holdco Q2 Earnings

Party City Holdco PRTY reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Party City Holdco beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was down $8.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 11.86% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Party City Holdco's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate -0.12 0.4 0.02 0.16

EPS Actual -0.22 0.4 0.02 0.29

Revenue Estimate 435.80M 697.25M 514.25M 483.05M

Revenue Actual 432.98M 698.31M 510.20M 535.75M

To track all earnings releases for Party City Holdco visit their earnings calendar here.

