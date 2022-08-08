Information Services: Q2 Earnings Insights

Information Servs Gr III reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Information Servs Gr beat estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.09.

Revenue was up $104 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 7.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Information Servs Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.07 0.08 0.08 0.07

EPS Actual 0.12 0.10 0.12 0.12

Revenue Estimate 69.96M 67.96M 66.89M 65.54M

Revenue Actual 72.56M 69.57M 71.09M 70.60M

To track all earnings releases for Information Servs Gr visit their earnings calendar here.

