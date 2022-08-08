the Dems have done nothing to help the USA people but they have given Billions and Billions and Billions and Billions and Billions and Billions to other countries vote them out 🙏🥈⛽⛽⛽,God bless the USA 🇺🇲🇺🇲🙏🙏🇺🇲🇺🇲
take the lobbyist out of our government. that's a big part of the problem. pharmaceutical companies, NRA and so forth, pay our senators and representative lots of money to vote on or not vote on certain bills. both parties. if all this extra money wasn't coming in I believe there wouldn't be so much fighting on what bills to keep and what bills to veto. back in the day we did not have these lobbyists and our government worked much better. that is my opinion.
Rubio and Scot did right voting "NO" on this IRA bill that hires 87,000 new IRS agents, purchases thousands of rounds of ammo, and hundreds of guns for IRS agents. Some of those agents will make over$230,000 per year, hummmm wonder if they are x rangers, seal team, or green beret too. All of the dollars to benefit Middle class is given as a partial reimbursement and tax credit. BUT you have to have the money to purchase the materials first. in today's inflation, people don't have $10,000 sitting around for install of a heat pump or $70,000 to buy a new Electric Vehicle. Again the Dems passed a bill to line the pockets of the rich.
