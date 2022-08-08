ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gregory Leake
2d ago

the Dems have done nothing to help the USA people but they have given Billions and Billions and Billions and Billions and Billions and Billions to other countries vote them out 🙏🥈⛽⛽⛽,God bless the USA 🇺🇲🇺🇲🙏🙏🇺🇲🇺🇲

Peggy Carruthers
2d ago

take the lobbyist out of our government. that's a big part of the problem. pharmaceutical companies, NRA and so forth, pay our senators and representative lots of money to vote on or not vote on certain bills. both parties. if all this extra money wasn't coming in I believe there wouldn't be so much fighting on what bills to keep and what bills to veto. back in the day we did not have these lobbyists and our government worked much better. that is my opinion.

Bob Prince
2d ago

Rubio and Scot did right voting "NO" on this IRA bill that hires 87,000 new IRS agents, purchases thousands of rounds of ammo, and hundreds of guns for IRS agents. Some of those agents will make over$230,000 per year, hummmm wonder if they are x rangers, seal team, or green beret too. All of the dollars to benefit Middle class is given as a partial reimbursement and tax credit. BUT you have to have the money to purchase the materials first. in today's inflation, people don't have $10,000 sitting around for install of a heat pump or $70,000 to buy a new Electric Vehicle. Again the Dems passed a bill to line the pockets of the rich.

Lakeland Gazette

Letter: Is a "Sleeper" Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a "target" for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
LAKELAND, FL

