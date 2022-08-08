Palantir Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Palantir Technologies PLTR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Palantir Technologies missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $97.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.28% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Palantir Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.03

EPS Actual 0.02 0.02 0.04 0.04

Revenue Estimate 443.42M 417.69M 385.02M 353.23M

Revenue Actual 446.36M 432.87M 392.15M 375.64M

To track all earnings releases for Palantir Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.

