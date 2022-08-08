Recap: Elanco Animal Health Q2 Earnings

Elanco Animal Health ELAN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Earnings

Elanco Animal Health beat estimated earnings by 44.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.25.

Revenue was down $102.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Elanco Animal Health's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.35 0.17 0.16 0.26

EPS Actual 0.36 0.21 0.19 0.28

Revenue Estimate 1.22B 1.10B 1.08B 1.23B

Revenue Actual 1.23B 1.11B 1.13B 1.28B

