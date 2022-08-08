ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Recap: Elanco Animal Health Q2 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IUgL4_0h8tamQc00

Elanco Animal Health ELAN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Elanco Animal Health beat estimated earnings by 44.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.25.

Revenue was down $102.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Elanco Animal Health's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.35 0.17 0.16 0.26

EPS Actual 0.36 0.21 0.19 0.28

Revenue Estimate 1.22B 1.10B 1.08B 1.23B

Revenue Actual 1.23B 1.11B 1.13B 1.28B

To track all earnings releases for Elanco Animal Health visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Livent

Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Elanco Animal Health Elan#Q2#Eps#Elanco Animal Health#Revenue Estimate
Benzinga

5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Said To Offer 100,000 'Volunteers' To Vladimir Putin To Fight Ukraine

Kim Jong-un has offered 100,000 North Korean "volunteer" troops to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the state media. What Happened: Russian defense pundit Igor Korotchenko on state-controlled Channel One Russia said, "there are reports that 100,000 North Korean volunteers are prepared to come and take part in the conflict," the New York Post reported.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Amazon Receives FDA Warning Letter For OTC Mole Removal Products

The FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research released a warning letter sent to Amazon Inc's AMZN CEO Andy Jassy for selling mole removal products over-the-counter. The letter explains that the company is responsible for "introducing, delivering, or causing the introduction or delivery into interstate commerce of products that are unapproved new drugs."
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends.
MARKETS
NASDAQ

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.19. This compares to loss of $0.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.92%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Astronics Q2 Earnings

Astronics ATRO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Astronics missed estimated earnings by 78.95%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $17.97 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Sophia Genetics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sophia Genetics SOPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sophia Genetics beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $1.49 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Dyadic International: Q2 Earnings Insights

Dyadic International DYAI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dyadic International missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was down $278 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Franco-Nevada: Q2 Earnings Insights

Franco-Nevada FNV reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Franco-Nevada beat estimated earnings by 4.08%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.98. Revenue was up $5.20 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Alarm.com Holdings Q2 Earnings

Alarm.com Holdings ALRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alarm.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $23.99 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
68K+
Followers
157K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy