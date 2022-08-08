Recap: CECO Environmental Q2 Earnings

CECO Environmental CECE reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CECO Environmental beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.09.

Revenue was up $26.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.19% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CECO Environmental's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.05 0.08 0.11 0.09

EPS Actual 0.14 0.10 0.01 0.09

Revenue Estimate 82.83M 84.10M 81.30M 76.34M

Revenue Actual 92.44M 93.59M 79.98M 78.68M

To track all earnings releases for CECO Environmental visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.