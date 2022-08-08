ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Recap: CECO Environmental Q2 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
 2 days ago
CECO Environmental CECE reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CECO Environmental beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.09.

Revenue was up $26.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.19% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CECO Environmental's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.05 0.08 0.11 0.09

EPS Actual 0.14 0.10 0.01 0.09

Revenue Estimate 82.83M 84.10M 81.30M 76.34M

Revenue Actual 92.44M 93.59M 79.98M 78.68M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Said To Offer 100,000 'Volunteers' To Vladimir Putin To Fight Ukraine

Kim Jong-un has offered 100,000 North Korean "volunteer" troops to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the state media. What Happened: Russian defense pundit Igor Korotchenko on state-controlled Channel One Russia said, "there are reports that 100,000 North Korean volunteers are prepared to come and take part in the conflict," the New York Post reported.
WORLD
