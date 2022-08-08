ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Blue Apron Q2 Earnings

 2 days ago
Blue Apron Hldgs APRN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Blue Apron Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 23.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.55.

Revenue was up $227 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.56 which was followed by a 0.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Blue Apron Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate -0.63 -0.67 -0.58 -0.89

EPS Actual -1.19 -0.93 -1.17 -0.77

Revenue Estimate 125.10M 110.00M 120.40M 124.30M

Revenue Actual 117.75M 107.01M 109.65M 124.01M

To track all earnings releases for Blue Apron Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

