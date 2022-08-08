Recap: Blue Apron Q2 Earnings

Blue Apron Hldgs APRN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Blue Apron Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 23.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.55.

Revenue was up $227 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.56 which was followed by a 0.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Blue Apron Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate -0.63 -0.67 -0.58 -0.89

EPS Actual -1.19 -0.93 -1.17 -0.77

Revenue Estimate 125.10M 110.00M 120.40M 124.30M

Revenue Actual 117.75M 107.01M 109.65M 124.01M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.