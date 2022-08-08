Tyson Foods: Q3 Earnings Insights

Tyson Foods TSN reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tyson Foods missed estimated earnings by 1.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.94 versus an estimate of $1.97.

Revenue was up $1.02 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41 which was followed by a 0.81% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tyson Foods's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021

EPS Estimate 1.88 1.90 2.03 1.45

EPS Actual 2.29 2.87 2.30 2.70

Revenue Estimate 12.84B 12.18B 12.66B 11.43B

Revenue Actual 13.12B 12.93B 12.81B 12.48B

To track all earnings releases for Tyson Foods visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.