New program at LCHS builds community

Students and teachers at Lincoln Community High School will have extra time this year to allow for a connection with fellow students and to work on their soft skills set.

LCHS is introducing an advisory time between 2nd and 3rd hour classes that will be a time to join a core group comprised of freshmen through the senior level.

David Helm, principal, says the program was designed to create a peer group of students who can help others.“We plan to introduce a time for social and emotional learning. After coming back from the pandemic we noticed many students lacked social skills and had a hard time getting off their phones or computers,” said Helm.

“This program will help connect students and provide a time for social and emotional check-in for the students and teachers,” Helm continued.

He also said the time will be used for club meetings which will allow students who normally would not be able to be involved due to having to catch a bus ride home.

“Many of the students who really want to join a club, could not in the past due to the clubs meeting after school. This will change that setback,” Helm continued.

Chris Hammer, who teaches math at LCHS, is embracing the idea with the thought of his students in mind.

“I love to be there for the kids and think this idea will allow teachers to get to know them better. To have the one on one conversation between adult and student and find more about those students who might not have the best home life,” said Hammer.

“ I think some kids aren’t comfortable speaking to adults, but are more apt to talk with a peer in a group situation,” he continued.

Hammer also said by having upper class level students in the mix it gives the younger students an opportunity to ask questions.

“Many may not know how to check grades or even know where a classroom is located so we are counting on the upper classmen to become leaders.”

Cindy Arnold, who also teaches math and once worked in the Jacksonville district, said she is familiar with the concept and is excited to see this program introduced at LCHS.

“I think it teaches soft skills to students. It’s being intentional in building a community. I like it because I get to learn about other students who I might not have in class,” said Arnold.

“This program will allow the whole community to be saying the same message.”

Helm said certain goals have been put into place before students go on Christmas break and hopes to tweak the program after returning for the spring semester.

“It is a pipe dream that is coming to fruition,” said Helm.

The community will have an opportunity to ask questions during a roll out meeting on the program scheduled for Aug. 16. Students first day of school at LCHS is Wednesday, Aug. 17.