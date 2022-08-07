ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
framinghamsource.com

Mayor Sisitsky Hires New Framingham City Solicitor

FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky has hired a new City Solicitor. The City of Malden Solicitor will be headed to Framingham, according to City Councilors. Attorney Kathryn Fallon “has worked in various legal capacities for the City since 1996. In 2007, she was appointed City Solicitor...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
framinghamsource.com

5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

1 Temperatures today will be about 95 degrees today. The City of Framingham has public beaches open today until dusk at Learned Pond, Lakw Waushakum and Saxonville Lake. Cooling Centers with air conditioning and free water are available at the main Framingham Public Library, Christa McAuliffe Library branch and the Callahan Center.
FRAMINGHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy