Monday.Com: Q2 Earnings Insights

Monday.Com MNDY reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Earnings

Monday.Com reported an EPS of $-0.33.

Revenue was up $53.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.79% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Monday.Com's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate -1.02 -0.52 -0.60 -1

EPS Actual -0.96 -0.26 -0.26 -0.26

Revenue Estimate 101.22M 87.79M 74.68M 62.11M

Revenue Actual 108.50M 95.55M 83.02M 70.61M

