If Extinct Woolly Mammoths Get Resurrected, Should Humans Consume Them?

The most famous extinct creatures are being brought back thanks to genetic engineering by a Texas start-up. However, according to Tom Ough, the eventual reappearance of the woolly mammoth raises some moral dilemmas. Which supermarket will be first in line to stock certain of these, specifically?. Woolly Mammoth Going Extinct.
New Genetic Study Reveals Hidden DNA that May Unlock Mysteries on How Animals Live

Animal lives are being revealed via hidden DNA. New research on the genetic material or eDNA, plants, and animals shed has astonishing biological insights. A Rio Grande siren, a slippery, two-legged, foot-long salamander protected by the state of Texas, hadn't been seen in the area of Eagle Pass, a hamlet on the border between the United States and Mexico, for more than 140 years. But in 2019, Mississippi State University Ph.D. candidate and biologist Krista Ruppert recognized she didn't need a siren to demonstrate that they were still present.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
The Farmers’ Almanac Releases Its Winter Predictions For This Year

Summer is winding down and many people are excited about fall activities. However, some are also wondering what this winter will bring. Will it be snowy and cold? Or relatively dry and mild? The Farmers’ Almanac just released its predictions for the 2022/2023 winter season. The editors claim they have been making accurate predictions since 1818 and many people trust their formula.
Researchers Found That Female Capuchins That Have Social Networks To Other Female Monkeys Tend To Live Longer

Numerous large-brained capuchin monkeys live in Guanacaste, Costa Rica, and hundreds of them have been seen throughout the day by anthropology professors and field primatologists. They have discovered that female capuchin monkeys tend to live longer when they are more fully integrated into social networks with other adult females. Giving...
Preeclampsia linked to increased markers of brain cell damage, inflammation

Preeclampsia is a serious complication of pregnancy characterized by high blood pressure and kidney damage. Mayo Clinic researchers found that women with a history of severe preeclampsia have more markers linked to brain cell damage and inflammation, compared to women who had uncomplicated pregnancies. The findings are being presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in San Diego.
The UN Warns Two Largest Water Reservoirs in United States ‘Dangerously Low’

The United Nations has warned that the two largest water reservoirs in the United States are down to “dangerously low levels” due to the impacts of climate change. Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the State’s largest reservoirs, have become so low that they are on the verge of reaching “dead pool status,” which is the point at which the water levels drop so low that the downstream flow halts. When the reservoirs do not have this flow, things like hydroelectric power can’t work, which threatens the electricity supply for millions of people in the region, according to the UN.
Hidden passage leads explorers to deepest cave Down Under

Explorers abseiled, squeezed and crawled their way through Australia's deepest cave system on July 30, boldly going where no cavers had gone before and setting a new cave depth record. Cavers from the Southern Tasmanian Caverneers, a speleological organization based in Hobart, Australia, made it through the 1,316-foot-deep (401 meters)...
Deep earthquakes suggest well-hydrated Mariana subduction zone

On the surface, subduction zones manifest as oceanic trenches, the deepest of which is the Mariana Trench in the Pacific Ocean. One notable feature of many trenches is their outer rise, a shallow bulge on the outskirts of the trench that forms as the subducting plate compresses and kinks. This compression and deformation can result in the formation of faults. These "cracks" in the seafloor are an important vector for delivering water to the mantle at subduction zones. However, high-resolution details about the structure of outer rise faults have not yet been produced.
