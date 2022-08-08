Read full article on original website
Parent says son was left a mile away from home by Knox County school bus
A Knox County student and his mother say his first day of school turned from exciting to terrifying in the span of just a few hours after. They say he was dropped off by his school bus over a mile away from his house. WATE's Paige Weeks investigates.
‘Attacked and threatened’ | Knox Co. property owner cancels town hall meeting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A town hall meeting has been canceled by the owner of the property where the event was to be held. Rich Levenson told WVLT News that he was attacked and threatened after a flyer circulated online advertising the meeting with Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.
Residents want answers as rumors spread about changes to Knoxville High Senior Living
Knoxville High Senior Living could be changing and some people living there have concerns. Residents say they're worried their independent senior living facility could be turning into one of those residential apartment or condo complexes--leaving them without some of the services they depend on.
Knoxville’s Angelic Ministries raising money for new facilities
Angelic Ministries has announced their fund raising efforts for a new building on their new campus in the Karns area following their purchase of the Zion Children's home in Karns.
Knoxville Police warns East Tennessee Latino community of scams
The Knoxville Police Department is warning the Latino community of possibly international text message scams targeting the East Tennessee area.
Sevier Co. Animal Care Center 'desperate' for foster families, makes adoptions free after exceeding capacity
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Animal Care Center said it has too many animals to care for and is asking for help from the community. Last week the center said things "had never been this bad" after it had exceeded capacity, saying it took in more than 40 animals after the shelter was already full.
Cherokee Health Systems offering eye services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Stop by one of 21 locations for better healthcare and comfort. Cherokee Health Systems has been serving residents in the state of Tennessee for of primary care, behavioral health, and addiction services and more since 1960. They are a Federally Qualified Community Health Center that...
Mask mandate at Great Smoky Mountains National Park drawing mixed reaction
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is now requiring masks in their buildings but not everyone is following the rules. The rule was reinstated Tuesday after both Sevier and Blount counties, which make up part of the Smoky Mountains, were rated at high risk of COVID-19 by the CDC. This is the first time […]
HOLA Lakeway International Food Festival returning to Morristown
The Hamblen County-based nonprofit holds the festival of multinational foods and vendors each year to celebrate the diverse cultures of the area.
'It's a very sad situation' | KFD responding to overdose calls every 3 hours on average
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many families, August is a solemn month when they remember the people who died from a drug overdose. It marks International Overdose Awareness Month, culminating in a day of events and memorials on August 31. The Knoxville Fire Department said crews respond to an overdose...
Knoxville police watchdog committee welcomes new members
Knoxville has a new police chief and the city has new members on its Police Advisory & Review Committee (PARC).
East Tennessee facility asks community to help adopt rescued beagles
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It is a story that has made national headlines, the Humane Society of the United States shut down a massive breeding operation in Virginia. Thousands of dogs were removed from the facility that bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. The facility received multiple violations over the years. Now those dogs are getting a new chance at life.
Truck driver indicted in death of Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a truck driver charged with vehicular homicide in the crash that killed Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Jenkins in February. Jenkins was killed on Feb. 3 when he was struck by a tractor-trailer while trying to remove a ladder from northbound I-75 near mile […]
Knoxville teen steals mother’s car before running away, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for a runaway teen who they said stole his mother’s car before leaving. Gavin Jones, 14, stole his mother’s green Chevy Equinox with tag 876BDBB on Aug. 8 near Bradshaw Road in Knoxville, according to officials. They said he may be headed to Wayne County, West Virginia to see his runaway girlfriend. They also asked people not to approach him.
Man hospitalized after Pellissippi Parkway hit-and-run, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was hospitalized Monday evening after a hit-and-run on Pellissippi Parkway near Northshore Drive, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Officers reportedly responded to the scene to find a black SUV with severe back-end damage. The victim told officers that he was exiting...
278th Armored Cavalry Regiment conducting change of command
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment is conducting a change of command ceremony at Knoxville’s West High School football field on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m. Col. Steven Turner, the current 278th commander, will relinquish command to Lt. Col. Timothy Shubert, who...
2 Knoxville teens are the future leaders of tomorrow
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A national company is giving 2 local teens the opportunity to dive into the real world before anyone else. Bank of America has chosen their 2022 Student Leaders that will take part in career-building, real life expirences before college. Perri-Hann Mahfouz, senior at Webb School...
Between the Lake Blues Festival coming soon to Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Sounds of the Blues is coming to Jefferson City as the Between the Lakes Blues festival featuring an international artist, Wayne Baker Brooks. Between the Lakes Blues will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Mossy Creek Station Venue located in historic downtown Jefferson City. The event will also feature special guest entertainment and the BBq865 food truck.
Construction on the New Downtown Stadium is Underway but Smokies Won’t Call it Home for a Bit Longer
Construction is underway on the new downtown stadium where the Knoxville Smokies will play in the future. Construction crews have waited months to start the demolition phase of the project. The downtown stadium will also be home to future soccer matches, concerts and other public events. Rising construction costs and...
A School Bus Catches on Fire on I-40 in West Knoxville
No children were on board a school bus that caught fire on Interstate 40 as authorities continue their investigation into why the bus caught fire. WVLT reporting the Morgan County school bus caught fire on I-40 East yesterday (Monday) afternoon. Rural Metro and Loudon County crews all responded to the...
