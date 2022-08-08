Are You Ready? It is time for our local school districts first day for students to return to school from Summer break. We need to adjust our driving behavior in the early mornings and evenings and start preparing, leaving for your daily journey earlier, because our roads will be experiencing a higher number of vehicles on the roadway due to school traffic. Let’s make this the safest school year ever for our children to be transported to and from school. Remember, if you leave late expect to arrive late.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO