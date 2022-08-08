Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
myozarksonline.com
Juvenile dies in Laclede County accident Monday
AN ACCIDENT YESTERDAY (MONDAY) AT AROUND 10 AM, LEFT ONE TEENAGE PASSENGER DEAD IN LACLEDE COUNTY. THE TEEN-AGED DRIVER TRAVELED OFF THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE ROADWAY, STRUCK AN EMBANKMENT, AND OVERTURNED INTO A NEARBY POND. THE DRIVER RECEIVED MODERATE INJURIES, THE PASSENGER WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD ON THE SCENE ON EIDSON ROAD, JUST SOUTH OF HIGHWAY 32. AUTHORITIES’ POLICY IS NOT TO IDENTIFY JUVENILES INVOLVED IN ACCIDENTS. THIS MARKS HIGHWAY PATROL TROOP I’S 2ND FATALITY FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST AND 24TH FOR THE YEAR.
kjluradio.com
Kansas City man seriously injured in alcohol-related crash in Camden County
A Kansas City man is seriously injured in a suspected alcohol-related single-vehicle crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Gregory Hepner, 41, was driving on Bumper Hill Road, east of Route D, last night, when he ran off the left side of the road. Troopers say Hepner overturned and was thrown from his vehicle.
kjluradio.com
Cause unknown for late morning house fire in Jefferson City
Jefferson City firefighters are called to a house fire in a neighborhood near the Highway 50/179 intersection. The call came in just after 10:30 this morning from the 2800 block of Kenborg Hills Road. By the time crews arrived, heavy fire was showing from the side of the single-story home.
kjluradio.com
Boonville man sentenced to probation for hit & run involving child
A Cooper County man is sentenced for a hit and run involving a child. Treyvon Korte, of Boonville, previously pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in physical injury. He was sentenced Monday to five years supervised probation. The accident happened in May 2021...
kjluradio.com
Tipton man killed in alcohol-related motorycycle crash in Moniteau County
One Tipton man is killed, another is seriously injured, in an alcohol-related motorcycle crash just west of their hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports says Charles Gagnon, 59, was a passenger on a bike heading down Highway 50 Saturday night. The bike ran off the side of the road and overturned, ejecting Gagnon and the driver, David Burnett, 45.
Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas City man was hurt late Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened on Bumper Hill Road near Route D in Camden County around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 41-year-old Gregory W. Hepner was thrown The post Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Fisherman who drowned in Boonhe County lake identified
A fisherman whose body was pulled from a Boone County lake is identified. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the Rocky Fork Conservation area Sunday afternoon, after someone reported that their friend, who had been fishing at the lake, was missing. The man’s body was pulled from the lake Monday morning.
939theeagle.com
Jefferson City woman dies in motorcycle crash
A Jefferson City woman is dead after a crash involving two motorcycles in Cole County. State troopers say the crash happened on Highway 54 west of Route C-C late Friday night. Investigators say a car driven be a 16-year old changed lanes, started skidding, and hit two motorcycles in the other lane.
Searchers recover body of Mo. man who drowned while fishing
BOONE COUNTY —A Missouri man drowned on Sunday afternoon in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 61-year-old Michael L. Smith of St. Louis was reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation Area. Authorities recovered his body on Monday and transported to Parker Millard Funeral Home...
tncontentexchange.com
Arkansas woman killed in head-on crash near Branson
A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
kjluradio.com
Man arrested after several burglaries, vehicle thefts reported in Gasconade County
A Franklin County man is arrested after several burglaries and a vehicle theft in Gasconade County. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a suspicious person report in the 1900 block of Epple Road near Hermann last Tuesday. While deputies were driving to the scene,they received a second call of a burglary in progress in the area.
myozarksonline.com
There has been at least one motorcycle accident resulting in moderate or serious injuries each day for the last five days
There has been at least one motorcycle accident resulting in moderate or serious injuries each day for the last five days in the area. Motorcycle accidents over the weekend included a two-vehicle collision at 3:48 Sunday afternoon on Highway 54 at North Highway 5 in Camden County. According to the highway patrol, a 2006 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic, operated by 37-year-old Bradley A. Fink of Silver City, Iowa, turned into the path of a 2011 GMC 1500, driven by 30-year-old Zachary A. Canote of Columbia. The resulting collision resulted in serious injuries for Fink, who was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach for treatment. The driver of the truck was not injured. Then, Sunday evening at 9:39, also in Camden County, a 2003 Honda Rancher Four-by-Four, operated by 29-year-old Brandon L. Cooke of Independence skidded off the roadway, struck a tree, and ejected Cooke. He was flown by Cox Air Care to Cox South Hospital in Springfield for treatment.
Woman sentenced to probation for starting fire inside Jefferson City church
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Cole County judge sentenced a woman Tuesday for starting a fire inside a Jefferson City church. In October, the Cole County Prosecutor's Office charged Anne-Marie Mullins with breaking into Christian Fellowship Church on Beck Street in late May 2021. Mullins pled guilty at a court hearing Tuesday to amended misdemeanor The post Woman sentenced to probation for starting fire inside Jefferson City church appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man accused of breaking out windows of 700 cars at Columbia lot
A Columbia man faces multiple charges for allegedly damaging more than 700 cars at an auto recycling lot in Columbia. Cody Boehmer is charged with two counts of felony first-degree property damage and two misdemeanor charges of first-degree trespassing. According to court documents, Boehmer illegally entered the lot of A...
Motorcyclist killed in collision along Hwy 94 in St. Charles County
A Troy, Missouri man died Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash along Highway 94 in rural St. Charles County.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man arrested in Utah for kidnapping three-year-old daughter
A Jefferson City man travels more than 1,200 miles before he’s caught with his young daughter. Thomas Chee, 54, is charged with one count of parental kidnapping. It was last Friday when Chee contacted the mother of his three-year-old daughter to tell her he’d picked her up from daycare and was taking her on a job interview. According to court documents, Chee moved to the area three months ago from Las Vegas to be closer to his daughter.
kjluradio.com
Boone County man accused of abandoning dead girlfriend heads to trial in September
A jury trial is rescheduled for a Boone County man accused of abandoning his girlfriend after she fatally overdosed last year. Kenneth Jones, of Hallsville, was scheduled Tuesday for a jury trial to begin September 7. This is the fifth time a jury trial has been scheduled for Jones in this case.
KCTV 5
Missouri AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old girl in stolen car
ST LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - A statewide AMBER Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a car stolen with a 2-year-old girl inside. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert at 4:15 a.m., saying that a young girl was left unattended in a car in a parking lot on Dunn Road in St. Louis. That car was stolen by an unknown suspect at 2:43 a.m. and left in an unknown direction, troopers said.
kjluradio.com
Updated: Body of man pulled from lake at Boone County conservation area
The body of a missing fisherman is pulled from a Boone County lake. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the Rocky Fork Conservation area around 3:30 Sunday afternoon, after someone reported that their friend, who had been fishing at the lake, was missing. Some of the missing man’s belongings were found on the dock.
