Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard made a post to Instagram on Monday. The former superstar played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He has also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
In the NBA, no feat is held in higher regard than the championship ring. A superstar's legacy, no matter how well-decorated with individual accolades, is viewed as somewhat incomplete without it. Four-time scoring champion Allen Iverson, all-time assists and steals leader John Stockton and two-time regular season MVP Karl Malone...
Veteran NBA guard Iman Shumpert was arrested last Saturday at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, according to the Associated Press. Shumpert allegedly tried to bring six ounces of cannabis past security, leading to his arrest. Shumpert also had a magazine with 14 rounds in his backpack, but no gun...
The Lakers, who are still working on building a roster, haven’t re-signed any of their free agents, including Carmelo Anthony. ESPN analyst Bobby Marks predicts Anthony will return to the Knicks. “Anthony can still help the Lakers, but there is a clear emphasis on younger players off the bench....
Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden sent out a tweet on Tuesday. Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the 76ers last season.
Pat Riley and the Miami Heat are leading the charge in the race for several big-name players. But if those pursuits fail, the Heat have other options on the table. One such option could be to bring in veteran swingman Jae Crowder, who is the type of 3-and-D guy that every team needs.
One hypothetical trade scenario involves the Dallas Mavericks receiving Mike Conley from the Utah Jazz.
On this day in 2012, All-Star center Dwight Howard was traded from the Orlando Magic to the Los Angeles Lakers, teaming the former No. 1 overall pick with Kobe Bryant.
Betonline.ag gave the Hawks surprisingly good odds of trading for Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant.
Lonnie Walker IV signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA free agency after the San Antonio Spurs moved on.
Julius Randle could benefit from a potential change of scenery using a trade between the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets.
This isn't an apples-to-apples comparison.
SI All-American's preseason SI99 debuted for the 2023 class on Tuesday, and there was plenty of Oklahoma flavor.
The Thunder's four point guards will be looking to establish minutes to open the season.
Christian Wood took some time to talk about the opportunity he has with the Mavericks, as well as what he likes about Dallas vs. Houston.
Superman's legend still lives on in Norman, and Justin Broiles is aiming to replicate the success.
It’s an age-old debate in the NBA. Given the choice, what should a team prioritize – offense or defense?. An old adage says that defense wins championships. That may be true, but in the modern NBA, you’re not going to get very far if you can’t outscore the opposition. Realistically, two-way teams give themselves the best chance of success.
OU's offense will look to its senior wideout for both production and leadership.
