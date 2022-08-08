Read full article on original website
Jefferson City man arrested in Utah for kidnapping three-year-old daughter
A Jefferson City man travels more than 1,200 miles before he’s caught with his young daughter. Thomas Chee, 54, is charged with one count of parental kidnapping. It was last Friday when Chee contacted the mother of his three-year-old daughter to tell her he’d picked her up from daycare and was taking her on a job interview. According to court documents, Chee moved to the area three months ago from Las Vegas to be closer to his daughter.
Jefferson City woman pleads guilty to setting fire inside church
A Jefferson City woman charged with setting a fire inside a local church last year pleads down to lesser charges. On Tuesday, Anna-Marie Mullins pleaded guilty to third-degree arson, misdemeanor stealing, and second-degree property damage. She was sentenced to two years unsupervised probation on each charge. Mullins had originally been...
Man arrested after several burglaries, vehicle thefts reported in Gasconade County
A Franklin County man is arrested after several burglaries and a vehicle theft in Gasconade County. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a suspicious person report in the 1900 block of Epple Road near Hermann last Tuesday. While deputies were driving to the scene,they received a second call of a burglary in progress in the area.
Police asking for help finding missing Rolla man
The Rolla Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Riley Beel, 28, of Rolla, was reported missing on July 29. Police say he was spotted in High Ridge, in Jefferson County, on Saturday, July 30. He may be in the St. Louis area. Beel...
Lake Ozark realtor accused of hiring a hitman is punished for violating bond conditions
A Lake-area realtor accused of trying to hire someone to kill her former mother-in-law is ordered to spend 96 hours in the county jail for violating her probation. During a probation violation hearing held on Monday, Leigh Ann Bauman admitted she violated her bond. In addition to jail time which begins August 19, she’ll have to wear an alcohol bracelet monitor. The bracelet which runs a test every 30 minutes will be supervised by Court Probationary Services at Bauman’s cost.
St. Robert mother, dauther, seriously injured in UTV crash in Osage County
A mother and daughter from St. Robert are injured in a UTV accident in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Sophia Honan, 19, was riding in a UTV on County Road 505 west of Westphalia Saturday morning when the driver lost control while driving over gravel in a curve. The vehicle then overturned, ejecting Honan.
Iowa man seriously injured in Camden County motorcycle crash
An Iowa man is seriously injured when his motorcycle is struck by a pickup truck in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened when Bradley Fink, 37, of Silver Springs, Iowa, turned into the path of a truck on Highway 54 near Osage Beach Sunday afternoon.
Cause unknown for late morning house fire in Jefferson City
Jefferson City firefighters are called to a house fire in a neighborhood near the Highway 50/179 intersection. The call came in just after 10:30 this morning from the 2800 block of Kenborg Hills Road. By the time crews arrived, heavy fire was showing from the side of the single-story home.
Last night's rain closes two Cole County roads near South Moreau Creek
Two Cole County roads are closed today because of high water due to last night’s rain. Both roads are in the Russellville area, flooded by South Moreau Creek. The closed roads include the 11100 block of North Brand Road and the 7400 block of Vaughn Ford Road.
