Read full article on original website
Related
ktvo.com
3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
kmmo.com
MIAMI WOMAN INJURED IN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 41 IN SALINE COUNTY
A 33-year-old Miami woman was injured in a one vehicle crash in Saline County on Tuesday, August 9. According to a release from the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when Tara A. Hopkins of Miami struck a television in the roadway on 41 Highway one mile north of Route-NN. The front passenger side tire of the vehicle blew out causing Hopkins to lose control and proceed to travel off the east side of the highway striking a utility pole and overturning.
kjluradio.com
Boonville man sentenced to probation for hit & run involving child
A Cooper County man is sentenced for a hit and run involving a child. Treyvon Korte, of Boonville, previously pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in physical injury. He was sentenced Monday to five years supervised probation. The accident happened in May 2021...
kjluradio.com
Tipton man killed in alcohol-related motorycycle crash in Moniteau County
One Tipton man is killed, another is seriously injured, in an alcohol-related motorcycle crash just west of their hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports says Charles Gagnon, 59, was a passenger on a bike heading down Highway 50 Saturday night. The bike ran off the side of the road and overturned, ejecting Gagnon and the driver, David Burnett, 45.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktvo.com
UPDATE: Missing Clarence woman found safe one-half mile from home
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — UPDATE: The Shelby County Sheriff's Office confirmed for KTVO that Nadean Elizabeth Wood, 92, of rural Clarence was found safe at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials say she was located about a half-mile west of her house after she wandered off around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.
kjluradio.com
Fisherman who drowned in Boonhe County lake identified
A fisherman whose body was pulled from a Boone County lake is identified. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the Rocky Fork Conservation area Sunday afternoon, after someone reported that their friend, who had been fishing at the lake, was missing. The man’s body was pulled from the lake Monday morning.
Columbia Police investigate after a suspicious person reported entering an apartment Tuesday night
Columbia police are investigating a suspicious person that was inside an apartment on the 4300 block of Kentsfield on Tuesday night. The post Columbia Police investigate after a suspicious person reported entering an apartment Tuesday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE WOMAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES FOR ASSAULT
A Boonville woman has been charged with felonies for assault after an incident on August 8. According to a probable cause statement, authorities from the Boonville Police Department responded to a residence in regards to a domestic assault in progress. Dana Bender was allegedly verbally abusing and punching another man in the residence. The victim spoke to officers, who noted bruising on the side of his face and scratch marks on his arm. The man also recorded four videos of the assault.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjluradio.com
Columbia man accused of breaking out windows of 700 cars at Columbia lot
A Columbia man faces multiple charges for allegedly damaging more than 700 cars at an auto recycling lot in Columbia. Cody Boehmer is charged with two counts of felony first-degree property damage and two misdemeanor charges of first-degree trespassing. According to court documents, Boehmer illegally entered the lot of A...
kjluradio.com
Tips lead deputies to the arrest of suspect in burlgary of Midway Antique Mall in Columbia
Tips form the public help authorities arrest a suspect in the burglary of the Midway Antique Mall in Columbia. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says the mall was burglarized early Sunday morning. Thousands of dollars of merchandise from several victims were stolen and the property was damaged. Deputies were able to get a photo the suspect from surveillance video and circulate it.
Searchers recover body of Mo. man who drowned while fishing
BOONE COUNTY —A Missouri man drowned on Sunday afternoon in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 61-year-old Michael L. Smith of St. Louis was reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation Area. Authorities recovered his body on Monday and transported to Parker Millard Funeral Home...
kjluradio.com
Colorado man seriously injured in fiery Boone County crash
A Colorado man is seriously injured in a fiery crash in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Taylor Bryant, 37, of Denver, was driving on I-70, through Columbia, Saturday, when he ran off the side of the road. Troopers say Bryant’s vehicle rolled into the eastbound lanes of the interstate and caught fire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjluradio.com
Boone County man accused of abandoning dead girlfriend heads to trial in September
A jury trial is rescheduled for a Boone County man accused of abandoning his girlfriend after she fatally overdosed last year. Kenneth Jones, of Hallsville, was scheduled Tuesday for a jury trial to begin September 7. This is the fifth time a jury trial has been scheduled for Jones in this case.
kjluradio.com
Updated: Body of man pulled from lake at Boone County conservation area
The body of a missing fisherman is pulled from a Boone County lake. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the Rocky Fork Conservation area around 3:30 Sunday afternoon, after someone reported that their friend, who had been fishing at the lake, was missing. Some of the missing man’s belongings were found on the dock.
kwos.com
Missouri man’s body pulled from Boone County lake
Searches find the body of a man missing at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area. 61 – year old Michael Smith had been fishing Sunday when he disappeared. Two companions couldn’t find him when they returned from a trip to town. Foul play is not suspected.
kjluradio.com
Columbia Police seize 20 lbs of meth & about 1/2 a lb of suspected Fentanyl during recent drug bust
Columbia Police seize 20 pounds of methamphetamine and about half a pound of suspected Fentanyl during a recent drug bust. Detectives with the Columbia PD initiated a drug investigation in 2019 that led to arrests last week. Jaimee Girdner, 27, of Columbia, is charged with first-degree drug trafficking and child endangerment. Her boyfriend, Paulino Nafate, 44, is facing a federal charge of meth trafficking.
kjluradio.com
Columbia teen, accused of robbing man at gunpoint, remains behind bars
A Columbia teen remains behind bars, accused of robbing another man at gunpoint. DeAngelo Wallace, 19, is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action. He’s currently being held without bond and has a hearing scheduled for Wednesday. According to court documents, three men broke into a...
krcgtv.com
Hay bales block Highway 54 near New Bloomfield
Callaway County Sheriff's deputies have Highway 54 flowing again after a blockage on Friday. At 11:19 am, deputies drove up on six or seven bales of hay across one lane of traffic near the exit for State Road AE-TT. Deputies, along with Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers, the New Bloomfield...
Boone County Sheriff’s Office warns about latest phone scam
The Boone County Sheriff's Office is warning about the latest phone scam where scammers are posing as a deputy and attempting to steal the victim's money. The post Boone County Sheriff’s Office warns about latest phone scam appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Two women accused of trying to smuggle narcotics into Moberly Correctional Center
Two out-of-state women are facing drug charges for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the Moberly Correctional Center. Shala Brown, 24, of Centerville, Iowa, and Stephanie Wilbur, 29, of Olathe, Kansas, are each charged with one count of delivery of a controlled substance. According to court documents, the investigation into...
Comments / 0