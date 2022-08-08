Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 2750-2754 Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2750-2754 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, a pair of low-rise mixed-use buildings spanning six and eight stories in Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by NDKazalas Architecture and developed by Haussmann Development, the structures yield a total of 27 residences, three ground-floor retail spaces, and community space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $80,983 to $187,330.
tornadopix.com
What to know about buying in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, where suburban-style homes have garages and even swimming pools
The community of Decker Heights in southwest Brooklyn, where Covid Czar Anthony Fauci grew up above a pharmacy, is a diverse bedroom community of tree-lined streets that is as quiet and peaceful as the suburbs. Sure, you need a car to get around, but the bonus is that you’ll live...
fox5ny.com
Bronx business owners call for changes to bail laws
NEW YORK - Bronx business owners are demanding more be done to fight crime in their community and they’re turning up the heat on New York lawmakers over bail reform. It eliminates case bail for most nonviolent crimes. The business owners blame the rise in crime on repeat offenders....
therealdeal.com
Hartz buys Newark Airport hotel for $34M, plans demolition
Hartz Mountain Industries just acquired a Newark Liberty International Airport hotel, but has no plans to add the structure to its portfolio. Leonard Stern’s company bought the Wyndham Garden Newark Airport hotel for $34 million with plans to tear down the building, The Real Deal has learned. Demolition could begin as soon as early next year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Protesters call on state leaders to revisit plans for 7 train station in Hell's Kitchen
Years ago the plan to expand the 7 train line included a stop on 34th Street in Hudson Yards and a station at 41st Street and 10th Avenue. To cut costs, the Hell's Kitchen stop was scrapped.
therealdeal.com
Chetrit, Stellar land $365M refi for UWS luxury apartment complex
The Chetrit Group and Stellar Management picked up another huge loan for one of their luxury multifamily properties — this time on the Upper West Side. The development partners secured a $365 million refinancing for their 773,300-square-foot, 850-unit Park West Village complex at 784, 788 and 792 Columbus Avenue, the Commercial Observer reported.
therealdeal.com
HUBB NYC picks up Williamsburg rental for $78M
With the expiration of 421a, buildings with the coveted tax exemption will be harder for future investors to come by. And development of apartment buildings is expected to slow, boosting competition for existing ones. HUBB NYC continues to snap up the tax-favorable properties. The investment firm just paid $76.8 million...
therealdeal.com
Manhattan’s luxury market records slowest week since 2020
A sweltering heat wave brought 90-degree temperatures to New York City last week, but Manhattan’s luxury market continued to cool off. Buyers signed just 13 contracts for homes asking $4 million or more in the borough in the first week of August, 11 fewer than in the last week of July, according to Olshan Realty’s latest report. Those 13 properties were last asking a combined $95.24 million, the lowest total tracked by the report since October 2020.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYC
Feeling like you need a break from the hustle and bustle of New York City? You’re not alone! Luckily, there are plenty of great solo weekend getaways from NYC that will help you relax, reset, and recharge. Whether you’re looking for a beach escape, a nature retreat, or a solo adventure, we’ve got you covered.
NYC’s biggest legal weed business networking event Aug. 23. How to buy tickets.
NY Cannabis Insider Live events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the New York State marijuana industry. The upcoming industry meetup, presented by the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, will be held in New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 5:30– 8:30 p.m. at Draught 55. Space is limited and tickets are going fast.
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn’s top deal last week? Just $6M
When is second place good enough for first? When a townhouse at 79 Second Place in Carroll Gardens enters contract with an ask of $6 million, topping the Brooklyn luxury market. The four-story home with an owner’s triplex below two tenant apartments was the most expensive listing to enter contract...
therealdeal.com
Cheskie Weisz plans 200 Gowanus apartments
The Gowanus rezoning is supposed to bring about 8,500 new apartments to the Brooklyn neighborhood. Cheskie Weisz plans to chip in 200 of them at a Fourth Avenue site. Weisz’s CW Realty is putting together a site where the developer plans to build a 205-unit building in the evolving neighborhood, The Real Deal has learned.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This NY Restaurant Ranks Among Top 10 In Nation For Best Pizza
It's saying a lot to name a restaurant one of the top pizza locations in the country, but a review of pizzeria nationwide landed a New York hot spot in the top 10. In a survey by Gayot - The Guide to the Good Life, Tavola, located in the Hell's Kitchen section of Manhattan, landed at number 10 with a score of 14 out of a possible top of 20 ratings.
therealdeal.com
Landlords backing off big rent hikes
Through the winter and spring, rent hikes on Covid-era lease renewals soared as high as 50 percent as New York landlords cashed in on strong demand and low availability. Those price bumps — largely a recovery from early-pandemic discounts — drove Manhattan’s average rent above $5,000, a near 30 percent jump in a year.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Upper West Side’s First Official Weed Store?
MetroBud opened at 72 West 106th Street (between Columbus and Manhattan avenues) earlier this year, and while CBD shops have recently been sprouting up throughout the neighborhood, co-owner Joe tells us this was the first of its kind to be planted on the Upper West Side. The store offers monthly...
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New York
A popular discount grocery store chain recently announced plans for another new store location in New York. Read on the learn more. Lidl, a popular German-based discount grocery store, has rapidly expanded throughout the United States in recent years. According to local reports, the grocery store chain plans to build another new store location in Brooklyn.
pix11.com
Etiquette guide: The dos and don’ts in New York City
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Haven’t made up your mind on what to order before lining up? Fuhgeddaboudit!. In New York City, there is an unspoken (mostly) list of what to do and what not to do. Myka Meier, an etiquette coach, joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about the dos and don’ts when visiting or living in New York City.
fox5ny.com
This is the salary you need to afford to buy a home in NYC
NEW YORK - The salary needed to afford a home in New York City is pretty steep, as you might expect. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to...
Comments / 0